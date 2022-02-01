Gov. Edwards to discuss what he knew early on about Ronald Greene’s death

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has scheduled a 4:30 p.m. news conference today to address the growing chorus of questions regarding an Associated Press report showing Edwards knew about the death of Ronald Greene following a violent arrest by State Police hours after it happened in 2019.

Earlier today, Edwards spoke with the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus, which requested the meeting, USA Today Network reports.

“Since the beginning, the members of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus have called for transparency and accountability within this case, and we are still committed to finding out the truth,” caucus chair Vincent Pierre of Lafayette said in a statement. “Fighting systematic issues within our criminal justice system has long been a goal for our members, and we’ll continue serving as a voice for those who face injustices within our communities.”

On Monday Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder said in a statement that if Edwards was complicit in a State Police cover-up it “would demonstrate gross misconduct and the highest level of deceit on behalf of the governor and others.”

But the questions about the timing and extent of the governor’s knowledge about the case were also coming from his own party.

“It’s a serious concern,” House Democratic chair Sam Jenkins of Shreveport said in an interview with USA Today Network. “But we need to see what the governor’s explanation is before we take action.

“We need to hear from him.” Read the full story.