Thursday, December 15, 2022 InsiderPolitics District Court Judge Tim Kelley retiring after 26 years on the bench By David Jacobs - December 15, 2022 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print 19th Judicial District Courthouse (File photo) Judge Tim Kelley of Baton Rouge’s 19th Judicial District Court is stepping down from the bench after 26 years. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in