‘Broken’ budget process raises questions on how Legislature will address future shortfalls

Though his title suggests otherwise, Louisiana Budget Project Executive Director Jan Moller isn’t entirely sure what is in the state’s newest budget.

While it’s not unusual for lawmakers to wait until the session’s final moments to approve the state spending plan, the last-minute changes typically are more “cosmetic,” he says.

“In the 21 years that I’ve been watching this process, I’ve never seen the kind of wholesale overhaul of the budget that happened in the last few hours behind closed doors of the legislative session,” Moller told the Baton Rouge Press Club on Monday. “It speaks to a broken process when the president of the Senate can’t explain the budget that he’s asking his members to vote on with 10 minutes left in the session.”

That said, members who voted against raising the state spending cap should not have been surprised “to see some fiscal conservatism applied to their own priorities,” he added, since going against the governor typically has consequences. The infighting among Republicans also is not surprising now that the GOP is the dominant party; factions also developed within the Democratic Party when it had an overwhelming majority.

The state’s fiscal health is solid, but lawmakers may not have as much revenue to spend for several years, Moller says. Thanks to less federal funding, tax cuts and shifting some tax dollars from the general fund to the transportation trust fund, lawmakers could be facing an $800 million hole in a couple years.

The Louisiana Budget Project generally argues that state government should spend more to support basic needs, especially for low-income residents, so Moller is pleased that lawmakers resisted the election-year urge to enact major tax cuts. But the $44 million allocated to early childhood education doesn’t come close to meeting the need or even backfilling the loss of $200 million in federal dollars, he says.

“What we really need is a billion dollars a year,” he argues, adding that research clearly shows the benefits of investing in children from birth to age 3.