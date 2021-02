We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

The Southeast Super Region Committee—a partnership of economic development organizations that includes the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, Greater New Orleans Inc., and the South Louisiana Council—has come out in support of a bill that would raise the state’s gasoline tax to fund key infrastructure projects while also increasing oversight of the state transportation department.