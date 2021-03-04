Riegel: Shotgun weddings are bad for economic development

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.

Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

The manner in which the LSU board handled the awarding of an energy services contract for the Baton Rouge campus is a black eye for Louisiana's economic development efforts.