Riegel: The emerging COVID-19 narrative in Baton Rouge

A developing Baton Rouge narrative is that containing COVID-19 is more about personal choices than testing and a vaccine.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.

There’s an ugly narrative developing about COVID-19 that is spreading like the virus itself in certain Baton Rouge circles.

One person explained it to me in terms of the acronym HONDA, which stands for the five factors that we now know increase one’s risk of developing complications or dying from the disease: high blood pressure, obesity, non-compliance (with medication), diabetes and African American.

“That is the high-risk group,” this person said. “It’s underlying conditions, lifestyle choices. This disease is hitting these communities because of their lifestyle choices.”

A former elected official, opining on the subject on social media, put it slightly differently, posting that “… the causes of obesity along with other causes of morbidities, such as alcohol consumption, drug abuse, smoking and so on, are fully preventable and reversible, without medical intervention. Anyone can alter their lifestyle and significantly increase their own health. … It does not take massive investments by society. It does takes freely available education and personal responsibility.”

Ah, personal responsibility. Who needs a vaccine when all it takes is a little self-control?

Just practice some discipline, get off the couch, eat a fresh salad with locally sourced microgreens from a farm that engages in sustainable agriculture instead of that greasy Big Mac in a Styrofoam box. While you’re at it, start waking up at 5 a.m. to do 90 minutes of cardio because that’s what it really takes to keep the weight off once you’re past 35, even if you do eat healthy.

What? There’s no grocery store in your neighborhood? You have to be at the bus stop before 6 a.m. to get to work stocking shelves at a discount store and can’t afford a gym membership anyway?

You’re too exhausted after a 12-hour shift earning minimum wage to take a brisk walk around a neighborhood that doesn’t have sidewalks?

Oh well, you’re on your own with the COVID, baby. Don’t look to government to help and, really, don’t bring the rest of us down by making us shutter the economy because you make poor lifestyle choices.

Perhaps I’m overstating the narrative. But I don’t think so.

There’s an implicit cruelty in the idea that those at most risk for getting hit hard by the disease somehow did it to themselves. And also a hubris that it probably won’t happen to those of us who do everything right and don’t happen to fall into the vulnerable categories.

But that ignores a couple of important realities. For one, there are plenty of young, fit, able-bodied, educated, responsible professionals, who contribute to society instead of sponging off of it yet happened to get a bad, or, tragically, fatal case of COVID-19.

Ah, they were one offs, we tell ourselves. They might’ve had some underlying condition we don’t know about. Maybe they smoked a lot of weed, which did a number on their lungs. Life isn’t fair. Stuff happens. That doesn’t mean we all should suffer.

The other reality the cruel narrative overlooks is that those of us blessed or fortunate enough to make good choices in life didn’t come to it naturally. Sure, some of us may be more disciplined by temperament and more predisposed to sound judgment than others.

But most of us that get high marks in the personal responsibility category were just lucky to be raised by parents or relatives that fed us nutritious foods, sent us to decent schools, gave us financial and emotional security, knew how to discipline, and explained to us in thousands of teachable moments what good choices look like and why they matter.

None of this is to suggest, by the way, that we should not reopen the economy or that we should give people a pass to make poor lifestyle choices because they happened to have drawn the short stick in life and been born in an underserved community or to an opioid-addicted mother.

It is to acknowledge that those who make the kind of poor choices that ultimately leave them in the vulnerable category for any number of poor outcomes likely didn’t have better options or know how to find them.

Is it government’s job to provide those options?

Not entirely, but it is government’s job to help because the private sector can’t or won’t do it on its own and trickle-down economics, we now know after 40 years, doesn’t work.

It’s also worth noting that public investment in things like a robust mass transit system, which could make it easier for those without a car to get to a grocery store that sells fresh produce, and initiatives that seek to attract supermarkets to food deserts, are decried by many of the same people who have so little patience for those who can’t seem to bootstrap their way out of poverty or the COVID-19 high-risk categories.

All this matters now because recovering from the spring economic shutdown at a time when the pandemic remains a very ever-present threat will be difficult and will take a united, informed, reasoned and compassionate approach that doesn’t point fingers or blame the victims.

That’s a tall order in these partisan times but it may be the only way to get through this. There’s no room for ugly divisive narratives.