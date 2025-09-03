Rolfe McCollister: What’s Coach Sid’s call on fourth and long?

A year ago, Sid Edwards was a football coach preparing his Istrouma Indians for the season ahead. He’s in a different game today, leading the city-parish government as mayor, and his current opponent is a budget that doesn’t add up.

The team assembled to tackle this Crimson Tide-sized behemoth consists of his staff and the Metro Council, with the coach-turned-mayor dipping into the portal seeking help from the library system, the local Council on Aging and the parish agency responsible for dealing with mosquitoes and rodents. Edwards is also counting on influential members of the business community to get out of their C-suites and cheerlead for his tax-renewal-

and-redirection game plan known as Thrive EBR.

Facing a city-parish budget shortfall that Edwards says requires either new revenue or layoffs and a reduction of services, the mayor’s game plan is to get voters to renew a series of dedicated property taxes for the library, COA and mosquito abatement and then reallocate a portion to the general fund.

Sounds simple enough, but the challenge is not only getting a tax-averse population to go along with the plan but also winning over ardent library supporters who are angry that the nationally respected and well-managed agency is being asked to pay the price for the fiscal faux pas of others.

The big game is in November, and this “tax bowl” will be played out in ballot boxes across East Baton Rouge Parish.

Much is being made of the financial impact caused by the St. George incorporation. While that is a factor, the foundational problems are a parish in love with dedicated revenue streams, escalating city-parish benefit costs (an outrageous 70% added to salaries) and a dereliction of budgetary duty by the former mayor, Sharon Weston Broome.

I like “Coach,” but I’m also one of those voters and taxpayers who will decide the fate of the Thrive EBR plan, and I have no desire to see “team status quo” once again prevail. So before deciding how I’ll vote, I want to know if Edwards has the courage and vision to tackle the underlying financial and operational challenges facing the city-parish, or is he content to throw more money at the problem with this tax swap Band-Aid?

After being part of the mayor’s transition team committee on “government efficiency,” it’s clear there’s a need to downsize city-parish government by at least 10%—there are roughly 4,500 employees—and adopt innovative approaches used by other cities.

Here’s an example of a lack of accountability: During the pandemic, the city-parish did not lay off a single employee, unlike the private sector. Also, while most employees worked remotely during the pandemic, what percentage of employees have returned to the office full time? The city-parish has no answer.

Actually, I discovered there is no city-parish policy permitting remote work. Department heads approved it without having the authority.

The mayor has shown a willingness to embrace change by supporting a transition committee’s proposed modification to health care plans for retirees that can be fair and save taxpayer money. You also read about a proposed change to the EMS-Fire Department.

It’s an idea that has been around for years, and I commend the mayor for taking action. However, those in EMS seem determined to protect the status quo.

Here’s one more idea for the mayor that has been discussed often and could have a big impact on EBR. It’s the hiring of a professional city manager to run the day-to-day operations of a billion-dollar operation.

Wilfredo Melendez, city manager for New Rochelle, New York, wrote an opinion piece on Governing.com: “Across the country, budget shortfalls, infrastructure backlogs and political polarization are testing the limits of what cities can do—and how effectively they can do it. At the same time, broader national challenges and gridlock have made it increasingly difficult to rely on state and federal support, placing the responsibility squarely on the shoulders of city halls.

“In this environment, local governance models that prioritize stability, professional management and long-term thinking are critical to a city’s success. It’s no coincidence that this model is the most widely used across the U.S. today.”

EBR would not be a true “city manager form.” Still, Edwards would have that professional by his side with extensive experience in operations, leading all department heads and managing the budget.

Coach Sid has told me his goal isn’t reelection but making Baton Rouge better. I admire that and would ask, as this tax measure goes to the voters, that he act now—or show a game plan—and commit that he will make bold, specific changes, like those above, to streamline and reduce government, making it more effective and efficient for taxpayers. Or we can vote “No” and force many of these changes. Either way, we must abandon the status quo if we want Baton Rouge to win in the future.