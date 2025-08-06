Rolfe McCollister: Questions shroud the LSU arena project

About 18 months ago, LSU began exploring options to replace the aging PMAC, but little else about this apparently top-secret project has been made public other than assurances that all was well.

News then surfaced earlier this year that an entity named Oak View Group was the sole finalist in negotiations to build and operate this facility, where “mum” was still the word. And then the bombshell:

Rolfe McCollister Jr. is a contributing columnist. The viewpoints expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Business Report or its staff.

“DOJ indicts Oak View Group CEO Tim Leiweke over alleged role in bid rigging scheme,” declared the CNBC headline.

Leiweke’s alleged criminal misdeeds are tied to the Moody Center project at the University of Texas at Austin, built and operated by Oak View Group. Which, of course, is the one and only group negotiating with attorney Charles Landry on behalf of TAF—and ostensibly LSU, the city-parish government and the taxpayers of Baton Rouge—for the proposed $400 million arena that’s supposed to supplant the PMAC and Raising Cane’s River Center as the go-to LSU sports and entertainment destination.

We’ve been told that the Moody Center is the model that Landry and TAF hope to replicate with the LSU arena, which may be named Our Lady of the Lake Arena if a deal reported to be in the $50 million range is finalized.

Leiweke has since resigned as CEO of OVG and pleaded “not guilty” at his arraignment in Austin. Who checked this guy out? Did that person know Leiweke was under a DOJ investigation? And, if so, was that information disclosed to anyone?

Aside from a string of “no comments,” the only thing LSU officials are willing to clarify is that the university has yet to sign anything, and no one, including the LSU Board of Supervisors, has approved a contract. “All involved parties are evaluating the implications on the potential arena project in Baton Rouge, considering this week’s news regarding Oak View Group,” says Zach Greenwell, LSU athletics’ chief communications officer.

So what happens now?

Scott Rabalais, a columnist with The Advocate, reported that LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward said the hope was to “open the doors on the new facility sometime in 2029.” Rabalais goes on to write that instead of turning over the first shovel full of dirt, Leiweke’s indictment and the resulting turmoil may throw dirt on LSU’s plans, especially if the school must find another developer.

It has largely been the sound of public silence about this project over the past 18 months, and no one—including LSU, TAF, Landry, the Baton Rouge mayor or the Metro Council—is doing much talking now. The questions keep mounting, but the answers are scarce.

A lot of silence and no sunlight can do that.

BREC’s new start

Readers of my column know that, while I value the importance of green spaces, parks and recreation, I am not a fan of BREC’s operational practices and spending habits. The organization remains behind on its audits, resulting in the freeze of state and federal funds.

There are far too many parks—most of which are, at best, mediocre—for a parish the size of East Baton Rouge. All of this is despite BREC having over $100 million available—roughly $300,000 per day! Baton Rouge truly deserves much better.

Well, the former CEO is gone, and the old commission structure has been wiped out. Both developments are good news and spell opportunity for our parish and residents. It’s time to change, reform, consolidate, improve and raise the bar in BR.

Janet Simmons, named interim CEO, has hit the ground running. The new board will be installed shortly. Simmons and her interim team of execs are discovering the true condition of BREC’s “fool’s gold” operations.

Simmons is recruiting a task force to assist. “The creation of this task force is part of a broader effort to bring fresh energy, transparency and collaboration to BREC’s work across East Baton Rouge Parish,” she wrote of the monthly meeting group.

The members of the superintendent’s advisory task force are Warren Birkett, Jay Campbell, Jay Dardenne, David Dellucci, Teri Fontenot, Rhoman Hardy and Terrie Pelichet Sterling. It’s an impressive group with a wealth of talent and experience that will benefit BREC and our community. Their service is much appreciated.

A special thanks to Mike Polito, state Rep. Dixon McMakin, Rep. Lauren Ventrella, Mayor Sid Edwards and Central Mayor Wade Evans for pushing change—and an opportunity to think differently and excel.

Actions speak louder

General Motors Insurance is entering the Louisiana market, and Gov. Jeff Landry is quick to take credit for the announcement.

Landry, in a statement published by The Advocate, proclaimed, “This announcement is a testament to the work accomplished during the legislative session to bring about real insurance reform. Today marks a new milestone in affordable auto coverage. This is just the beginning of a more consumer-friendly insurance market.”

However, Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple clarified that GM’s decision to enter the state was made before the passage of any new legislation. He also emphasized that much more work is required to fix Louisiana’s troubled insurance market.

Landry dismissed the pushback with a curt social media post: “General Motors is expanding to Louisiana. Period. End of question.”

Au contraire, governor.

The Advocate also reported that former Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon supported Temple’s timeline and assessment, casting further doubt on Landry’s attempt to claim credit.

More telling, though, are the governor’s actions—not just his words.

A recent Advocate headline stated: “Gov. Jeff Landry aims vetoes at Republicans who opposed his Louisiana insurance bill.” The bill in question, House Bill 148, pitted Landry against Temple and business interests, while trial lawyers stood in support of him. After pushing the bill through, Landry retaliated against 16 Republican lawmakers who opposed it.

And it didn’t end there.

With Senate Bill 111—another insurance reform measure passed by the legislature—Landry once again sided with trial lawyers and vetoed the bill, despite having publicly promised to sign all legal reform legislation.

The Louisiana Motor Transport Association responded sharply: “The Louisiana Motor Transport Association is deeply disappointed that Governor Jeff Landry broke his public promise to sign all legal reform bills sent to his desk. Our legislators listened to the people and did their job by passing Senate Bill 111. By vetoing it, Governor Landry failed to keep his word and delivered a major blow to every business and family paying high insurance premiums.”

All this follows The Advocate’s earlier reporting by Tyler Bridges on a secret meeting held before the legislative session even began:

“Louisiana legislators, Gov. Landry and two trial attorneys talk auto insurance at Texas lodge.”

Don’t be misled.

The pattern is becoming clear. Landry’s rhetoric often doesn’t align with his actions. As I warned in February 2023, when it comes to the “real Jeff Landry,” it’s wise to judge by deeds—not declarations. After all, what do they say about a leopard and its spots?

Leaving a legacy

The Baton Rouge community recently lost two good men who made their marks on our community in many ways. Both appeared regularly in the pages of Business Report due to their success.

Tom Sawyer, former CEO of Baton Rouge General Hospital, was on Business Report’s advisory board when the publication began. He was also named our Businessperson of the Year in 1994.

Newton Thomas was one of the Louisiana entrepreneurs featured on our first cover story in 1982. In 2018, he was inducted into the Business Hall of Fame.

I admired these two leaders who gave much to our community and loved their families. They will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Sawyer and Thomas families.