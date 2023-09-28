Rolfe McCollister: Determine our destiny by voting

Editor’s Note: This column expresses the opinion of the author only and does not constitute an endorsement by Business Report. Business Report does not endorse candidates for political office.

It’s decision time for Louisiana. Early voting began Sept. 30 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 7. Election day is Oct. 14. Your future—as well as that of this state—is at stake and you have many choices to make on the ballot.

In the September issue of Business Report, I shared my choice for governor, Stephen Waguespack.

Your destiny—and that of your children and grandchildren—is in your hands. Louisiana needs a bold governor with solid character and a visionary plan to lift all residents of this state. We need an inclusive governor, rather than someone who tells those who disagree with him to move elsewhere. A leader who governs with ideas, not intimidation. This is a crossroads moment. We must make the right choice.

Constitutional amendments

There will be four amendments on the October ballot and another four on the ballot in November. I appreciate the nonpartisan guide that the Public Affairs Research Council provides voters; I am sharing portions here. You can read PAR’s complete guide at ParLouisiana.org.

As I routinely note, and PAR echoes, that since voters ratified the Louisiana Constitution in 1974, they have been asked to decide 308 amendments, a number that will grow to 316 this year. That averages out to seven proposed amendments since the first round hit the ballot only a few years after the constitution took effect. So far, 209 changes have earned voter approval.

It’s fair to wonder: Given the more than 200 approved changes to the 1974 Constitution, is it time for a new convention to revisit the much-altered document and clean it up for today’s 21st century world?

Some will argue that a handful of the proposed amendments are covered in the U.S. Constitution and a few others could be best handled by statute. But the Legislature wants these issues to be very clear for the courts, providing extra protection. And one proposed amendment on this ballot was twice approved as a statute by legislators, only to have the governor veto the measure each time. Now the voters get to make the call.

Here is how I will vote:

No 1 Prohibiting Donations to Conduct Elections: YES

PAR notes, “Louisiana’s election code currently doesn’t contain a provision about receiving private funds or other contributions from outside groups or donors. That leaves a legal gray area over whether such donations are allowed. The amendment would prohibit Louisiana election officials from accepting money, goods or services from a nongovernmental organization or a foreign government to administer any election or election function unless Louisiana’s secretary of state authorizes the use and that use is explicitly allowed in law.” This measure has been associated with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who donated nearly a half-billion dollars to election offices across the nation post-pandemic to help with outreach. Some associated a political agenda with the offer. About half the states now have such a law that requires the state to pay for its own elections. I agree.

No. 2 Protection for Worship in Churches: YES

In explaining this measure, PAR references Louisiana pastor Tony Spell’s actions during the pandemic. “Louisiana’s restrictions were challenged by a local pastor who was arrested after repeatedly violating the governor’s executive orders and holding church services. The Louisiana Supreme Court dismissed the charges against the pastor in a 5-2 ruling that applied the strict scrutiny standard. However, there was a lack of consensus among judges, and lower courts had differing opinions.” The Legislature wants to make it clear, “Under strict scrutiny, the regulation would be presumed unconstitutional unless the rigorous test criteria are met to justify its existence.” I support that position.

PAR notes that Louisiana voters enacted a similar constitutional amendment in 2012 requiring any judicial review of the right to keep and bear arms to be subject to strict scrutiny.

No. 3 Surplus Spending on Retirement Debt: NO

With a lot of federal dollars rolling into state coffers, Louisiana has recently found itself with some large surpluses, raising the question of how to spend it. We have a rather sizable unfunded liability for our public retirement systems. (Reform is a whole other issue to debate.) Current law requires that 10% of any surplus be utilized to pay down this debt through 2029. This proposed amendment would increase the allocation to 25% while also removing the 2029 sunset. Separately, there’s an already existing mandate requiring 25% of any surplus to flow into the “rainy day fund” until it reaches a cap. So this amendment could mean 50% of any surplus is effectively restricted. That’s not a great idea, given the huge infrastructure and coastal protection needs as well as other pressing concerns facing our state. Let’s leave it at 10%—and address pension reform, too.

No. 4 Property Tax Exemptions for Nonprofit Organizations: NO

PAR explains, “The amendment would authorize local governing authorities to remove the property tax exemption when a nonprofit leases its property as housing to others and the property has been found to endanger public health or safety because of repeated code violations.”

I understand the intent of not wanting to reward a nonprofit that violates the law. But there are laws and those laws should be enforced. Under the proposal, three violations would have to occur before the tax break could be removed. If taxes increase, what is the likelihood the organization can afford to fix the property? And if it fixes it, can we presume it is likely to raise the rent and pass on the cost to the tenant? Not an easy solution. My view is that the locals should enforce the law to address this matter.