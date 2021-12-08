Publisher: Americans are tired of cancel culture

Do you feel like your right to speak your mind has been canceled? Wonder if you will be attacked for stating your opinion?

The recent elections in Virginia, New Jersey, Seattle and Minneapolis seemingly sent a message to Democrats, the media and the nation: People feel oppressed and are getting tired of cancel culture. They are tired of being silenced at school board meetings or on social media—and they spoke loudly at the ballot box. Did you hear it?

Despite the president, vice president, former president and others parading through Virginia for Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, the Republican candidate won. In New Jersey, a deep blue state, the Republican gubernatorial candidate came unexpectedly close to winning.

The voters rebelled against this nation being dragged to the far left.

They also stood up to the “defund the police” movement in Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed by police, with 56% of voters rejecting a proposal to replace the city’s police department. Even in the liberal haven of Seattle, a Republican woman promising to restore law and order by increasing prosecution of misdemeanor crimes and clearing out homeless camps, defeated the progressive Democrat. Wow.

Is the picture becoming a little clearer?

Simply put, folks are angry about the Democratic agenda, further evidenced by President Biden’s poll numbers continuing to drop like a boulder as inflation rises.

In a November Washington Post-ABC News poll, as the midterm elections approach next fall, 51% of registered voters said they would vote for the Republican candidate for Congress, with 41% saying they would vote for the Democrat. That is a warning sign for Biden and his culture club.

The poll showed strong support for parents being involved in education. Contrast that to a few months ago when the National School Boards Association claimed that actions by local school board activists amount to “domestic terrorism.” That was insane.

Here in Louisiana, officials ended their affiliation with the national group. On Oct. 22, a memo from the national board said it regrets and apologizes for that statement. About face!

A Pew Research poll this fall shows big drops in support of defunding the police with big rises in concerns over crime. Now only 23% of Black respondents support decreased funding, down from 42% in 2020.

But then there is also Biden’s border policy chaos, highlighted by his administration’s talks to offer $450,000 in compensation for any illegal immigrant separated under former President Donald Trump’s zero tolerance policy. This could total $1 million in your tax dollars to some families who had crossed the border illegally.

Hard-working Americans are the most empathetic, sympathetic and generous people on earth, but this is more insanity and voters will not be silent in the midterm elections. Democrats are making their bed and will lie in it.

The same could be said for the lenient district attorney and court commissioner who freed Darrel Brooks of Milwaukee on $1,000 bail after two separate allegations of violence, including one where he is accused of using a car to run over a woman less than three weeks earlier. Brooks now faces murder charges after he killed six people and wounded more than 60 others by driving through the Waukesha Christmas parade. That bail was a crime.

Still, the cancel culture has many afraid to speak their mind about these acts of lunacy for fear of being attacked or called a racist. The media often contribute to the public humiliation. And social media censors content as well. What country do we live in?

The end of 2021 would be a good time to end cancel culture. As we saw in recent elections, the voters have the last word and we may hear a loud cry in the fall of 2022 as voters get to “cancel” elected officials.

Passing the baton

As I shared a few months back, Business Report is in its 40th year of publication. It seems like father time is sprinting. But what a great run it has been. My family and I have truly been blessed by God to work with so many talented people. It has also been an honor to serve so many entrepreneurs, small businesses—and you, our loyal readers. I certainly hope we have made a difference in the Capital Region in those four decades and Business Report remains committed to its vision: “A company of excellence, innovation and impact every day.”

We love the Greater Baton Rouge community and I love what we do, but as I announced earlier this month, there comes a time to pass the baton to the next generation of leadership. Julio Melara, my trusted business partner of 25 years and our CEO, will acquire the company and all our media properties at the end of the year. The company and our talented team will be in good hands, and Julio is a leader committed to Baton Rouge.

For me and my wife, Teeta, time is precious as we hang out with our five grandchildren from 6 months to 9 years old. They are our joy. We look forward to making memories with them—as well as traveling with one another—with no emails.

For the record, I would have never made 40 years without the strong support and love of Teeta. She has been by my side for 44 years and I thank Jesus for her every day. I want to say “thank you” to her publicly and express how much I love her. I am also grateful that I got to work with my daughters, Jeanne and Elizabeth. I am so proud of them. I also want to honor my parents who taught me well and were always there. My dad was my first partner four decades ago. I am truly blessed.

Julio has asked that I continue my opinion column and share my thoughts and ideas so I will stay in touch in these pages.

After 40 years, I want to express gratitude to all our team and each of you for your support on this journey. It’s a new season for me and Teeta and we are excited about the future. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

Spirit of giving

A charitable fund has been established at the Baton Rouge Area Foundation to raise funds for supporting churches and houses of worship that were damaged by Hurricane Ida. I got involved with friends in initiating this effort because the churches, totaling 200, need help, too, and will be here for the long term in these communities. They need support now. Donors can contribute to the tax-deductible fund at restorehopelouisiana.org.