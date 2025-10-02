Rolfe McCollister: Attracting young talent to Baton Rouge

We hear that attracting and retaining young talent is key to the growth of our community and businesses. I have written before about the value of Teach for America and the talent it attracts to our state, as well as the numerous leaders who now reside here and have made a significant impact.

So, let’s highlight another magnet that is attracting a significant number of young people to Baton Rouge—and we may be taking it for granted.

Axios reports that from 2014 to 2023, LSU was No. 1 among SEC schools in out-of-state student enrollment growth from the Northeast, with a 486% increase. Alabama saw only a 31.2% increase. However, that’s because Alabama has been recruiting out-of-state students for years, with 60% of its student body already coming from out of state.

This fall, LSU had a record 8,200 freshmen. In-state tuition is now $11,954, and out-of-state tuition is $28,631.

Alabama’s large percentage of out-of-state students has for years helped fund its higher ed mission. Its in-state tuition is $11,900, while out-of-state tuition is $33,200, according to SoFi.

Out-of-state enrollment at LSU’s undergraduate, graduate and professional schools accounts for 33% of the 42,000-student population, or about 14,000 students. Southern University and Southern Law appear to have a combined 2,500 out-of-state students. That means roughly 16,500 students in our Capital Region have moved to our city.

One would think attracting so many bright, young minds to a Baton Rouge desperate to grow its young, educated population would be news for celebration. Well, not for some of our shortsighted and parochial state legislators. They are complaining about the surge, arguing that LSU should focus on Louisiana students and that every out-of-state student the university admits is one less in-state student gaining admission.

LSU is the state’s flagship institution and should admit the top students in the region, while also attracting leading talent from outside the state, many of whom have LSU alumni or expatriates as parents. Those from Louisiana who are not accepted at LSU have more than a dozen other in-state four-year colleges to choose from—and they can always transfer.

The bigger question is whether this influx of top talent—whether from within or outside the state—stays after graduating, which is dependent upon Baton Rouge and Louisiana providing the quality of life and job opportunities that will make them want to remain here as residents and help build the workforce we need.

Too many college grads—whether they grew up here or elsewhere—are moving on to greener pastures. It’s our job to change that trend. What are we doing about it?

Are we taking steps to welcome these students into our community? Are we addressing our quality-of-life challenges? Do we recruit them with the same enthusiasm and passion as we do when trying to get an out-of-state company to relocate here? Opportunity knocks.

DOTD should investigate College Drive congestion

Changes are coming to the Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development under new Secretary Glenn Ledet Jr. I saw where the agency plans to use privatization in some areas—but then announced, “no layoffs for now.” That was odd. Government is not “an employment agency,” and privatization is one way to streamline. Hopefully, that was just political posturing to avoid revolt.

I want to suggest one project to Ledet: a recently finished multimillion-dollar flyover to solve problems at the College Drive exit. The state eliminated the dangerous, accident-causing crossover at the split, yet the impact on College Drive itself has been significant.

The resulting congestion is the worst I have ever seen. It is often at a standstill. And drivers wanting to go right on College Drive take the Corporate Boulevard lane and then switch over to College Drive when they get to Corporate Boulevard—just like before.

Some drivers, realizing they are in a right-turn-only lane, proceed to turn onto Corporate, only to turn around a block later, which the sign states is illegal. It’s a mess—and it’s dangerous. (You see the photos here of signage that could be changed, while more is added.)

So solving a problem on I-10 has created a new problem on College Drive. Is that considered a “win” for DOTD and Baton Rouge? No. I would ask the secretary to take a ride and see for himself.

Big moves at BREC

If you’ve been keeping up, there’s a new sheriff in town at BREC. The agency has a new commission makeup after the Legislature passed new laws. Good move.

And before that, seeing the freight train coming, CEO Corey Wilson stepped down, choosing not to seek a new contract.

With leadership by Commissioner Mike Polito, the board hired an interim CEO, Janet Simmons, who brought in some support and an advisory board. Then things started to change, and heads began to roll with the termination of the COO and the HR director. Next was the resignation of the CFO. As a taxpayer, I am pleased to see the changes at the top of this agency, which has been poorly run, is still behind on its audits, and will spend more than $100 million this year. BREC was never a “Gold Medal System,” and these numerous actions make my point.

I am happy to see change happening—and it’s long overdue. Kudos to those who are finally raising the bar and holding people accountable.

Next up: Reduce the number of parks—now at 180—in half, make them safe, and improve their quality.

Setting the gold standard

For 12 years now, Business Report’s Best Places to Work edition has set the standard for the top companies in the Capital Region. Congratulations to the 2025 companies in this issue. Well done.

This esteemed honor, presented after a rigorous process by an independent group, identifies the best in the marketplace. One could say Business Report’s Best Places to Work is the “Academy Awards for workplaces.”

Thanks to this year’s winners for setting the bar. You’re the best—and it’s “official.”

Entrepreneurs inspire

I read recently on Daily Report, “Baton Rouge’s Raising Cane’s is set to expand into the United Kingdom with its first-ever restaurant, launching in late 2026.” Kudos to Todd Graves, a Baton Rougean and Raising Cane’s CEO, on his continued success and growth.

Graves reminds me of the “Louisiana Entrepreneurs” featured on our inaugural cover in September 1982. He is an extraordinary entrepreneur who began with a single store at the north gates of LSU, located on Highland Road. He now has more than 860 stores and plans to expand to the UK next year.

And the recent Forbes 400 wealthiest people list has Graves in the top 50 at $22 billion. Wow! Like the others from 1982, Graves is very generous in giving back to his community. We should be proud of his success.

Many may not be old enough to remember the cover of Business Report in 1982. The featured entrepreneurs included the likes of Huey Wilson, E.J. Ourso and Newton Thomas. Each started with little, and all were wildly successful, building excellent companies. Each made millions, but what impressed me most was their generosity and giving back. All three have foundations that continue to give, and each story is still inspiring.

​Gallup reveals differences in parties

Our country is divided on many issues. However, free enterprise, entrepreneurship, and capitalism have built the strongest economy in the world here in America. The number of those agreeing with me is declining.

A new Gallup poll, reported on its website, said, “Americans are more positive toward capitalism than socialism, but the 54% viewing capitalism favorably is down from 60% in 2021 and near that level in most prior years. Americans remain more negative (57%) than positive (39%) toward socialism, with little movement in these attitudes over time.”

The differences among the three political groups are stark. The report said, “Democrats are the only partisan group of the three that views socialism more positively than capitalism—66% to 42%, respectively. Independents are modestly more pro-capitalism than pro-socialism (51% vs. 38%), while Republicans are overwhelmingly so (74% vs. 14%).”

​The most notable faces of socialism and the New Democratic Party are Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, who have all drawn big crowds.

New York City will decide what direction it wants to go soon in the mayor’s election. Then the rest of America will cast their votes in the midterms in 2026. America’s future may hang in the balance. Where do you stand?

The post office

The downtown U.S. Post Office needs to be repurposed in Plan Baton Rouge lll.

Wisdom to share

Sometimes you find nuggets of wisdom online. Here’s one (author unknown):

If I could tell my kids just one thing, it would be this: life won’t always be fair, and people won’t always be kind.

You will be misunderstood. You will be overlooked. You will have moments where the world feels heavy, and the easiest choice will be to harden—to match cruelty with cruelty, or to abandon your values just to feel accepted.

But listen closely: Never trade your authenticity for approval. Never shrink yourself to fit into spaces that were never worthy of you. Never compromise your morals or your worth just to keep someone else comfortable.

Because your true power has nothing to do with controlling how others act—it’s found in how you choose to respond.

Choose courage when fear tells you to hide.

Choose kindness when bitterness tries to take root.

Choose integrity when pressure tempts you to betray yourself.

Titles will fade. Achievements will be forgotten. Approval will always come and go.

But the kind of person you choose to be? That endures. And that will forever be your greatest strength.