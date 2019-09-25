Riegel: Learning about LSU’s international community

The murder of LSU Ph.D. student Firoz-Ul-Amin got Stephanie Riegel to think about the aspiration's of the flagship institution's international community.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.

I can’t stop thinking about Firoz-Ul-Amin, the LSU Ph.D. student, who was murdered in the early morning hours of Sept. 7 at Mr. Lucky’s Valero gas station on Airline Highway, where he was working an overnight shift.

A young man with so much promise, living so far from his native Bangladesh,14,000 miles and a world away.

Who were the parents and siblings he left behind? When was the last time he spoke to them? Did they, living in a country that has the ninth-lowest gun violence rate in the world—0.07 for every 100,000 people—fear for his safety here in Louisiana, where the rate is closer to 4.4 per 100,000?

Ul-Amin was headed home later this year to marry his longtime fiancée, reports said. He planned to bring her back here with him, where they would build a life together and he would continue working toward his doctorate in cybersecurity analytics in the computer science department.

“He’s one of the nicest people I’ve met at LSU,” Golden Richard III, the professor under whom he worked told The Advocate. “He’s also just so amazingly sweet and just a beautiful person—and not all graduate students are beautiful people.”

I couldn’t get his gentle, smiling face out of my mind. I imagined the picture the newspaper ran of him to have been taken at some sort of ceremony. He was wearing a dark suit with a blue cord around his neck. Did it signify some sort of academic achievement? The master’s degree he earned in his native country before relocating to swampy south Louisiana, the new home that would be his last?

Ul-Amin’s murder was no more tragic, I suppose, than would be the brutal killing of any innocent person, particularly a young person, taken too soon from this earth. But there was something about this tragedy that touched me, the thought of someone who chose to come here, of all places in the world, from so far away, to better his life and, at the same time, bring so much talent and positive energy to his new land.

It got me thinking about the international community at LSU in general, which is so often overlooked by those outside of academia. We tend to think of LSU in terms of a football team, a Greek system, the stately oaks and broad magnolias, the place we earned our degrees, the school we send our kids.

How often do we stop to think about what it means that LSU is a major, Tier 1 research institution that attracts thousands of gifted students and researchers from around the world? They bring with them ideas, information, tremendous intellectual and cultural capital that adds to the sum total of knowledge in their respective disciplines.

Why don’t we do more to bring them into the fold and fabric of Baton Rouge? Why do we only hear about them when they’re the victim of tragedy, or perhaps interviewed on the news because there’s a crisis in their country?

As it turns out, Ul-Amin was one of nearly 60 Bangladeshi students at LSU and one of some 1,650 foreign students currently enrolled in the university. More than 1,100 of those are graduate students; the other one-third are undergraduates. Together, they comprise about 5% of the university’s total student population and they come from every corner of the globe.

In fact, 105 countries are represented among LSU’s international student population. The largest contingent, by single country, comes from China, followed by India. Dozens more each come from Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, UAE and the UK. More than a dozen come from Russia. One even comes from North Korea.

They come for several reasons but foremost among them is the university’s international brand and broad network, which has been developed over decades, according to Hector Zapata, associate vice provost for international programs.

“There are generations of families that have come here,” says Zapata, who, himself, came to LSU from Honduras in the 1980s and never left. “I know families in my native Honduras, who have been coming here for five generations. So family is a big part of it.”

Academics is the other reason. Top researchers have a global reputation in their fields, and LSU has many such academicians, who attract graduate students from all over the world. Those students, in turn, go back to their native countries and perpetuate the positive cycle.

“Most international students go back to their home countries and become prominent entrepreneurs, researchers and leaders,” Zapata says. “Those connections generate significant dividends over time.”

LSU has two support organizations that work with international students, helping them acculturate and deal with the challenges they face making friends, adjusting to their new community and overcoming inevitable language barriers, even though, technically, they can already speak English.

It’s not easy, and it seems there is more that could be done to reach out to these students. How could we help them become more connected to their new city? How much could we learn from them about their corners of the globe?

As so often happens at LSU and most universities, the wealth of talent stays hidden behind the ivory tower. We all share in the blame for not doing more to break down the silos and take advantage of what’s there.

Baton Rouge would be better if we had known Firoz-Ul-Amin. There are others like him. We should reach out to them, while they study and live alongside us, for however long that may be.