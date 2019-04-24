Publisher: Baton Rouge plan of government needs change

By
-
Insider
Rolfe McCollister
We're glad you are enjoying Business Report. To continue reading, sign up for ALL-ACCESS
At the state level, there is much talk about the need for a convention to address a Louisiana constitution last overhauled in the mid-1970s. It is needed, given we have amended it almost 200 times s…

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR