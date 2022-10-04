McCollister: My endorsements for the Nov. 8 election

(Editor’s note: These endorsements are solely those of the author; Business Report does not make political endorsements.)

We have important statewide and local elections coming soon (early voting begins on Oct. 25). I encourage you to study the candidates and issues and cast your ballot to be heard.

U.S. Senate: John Kennedy

Sen. John Kennedy is quite popular in his home state and has fans across America as a regular on national TV. He also counts many critics of some of his votes and colorful quotes. But I don’t think he much cares what his “woke” critics—as he describes them—think of him. He aims to represent his constituents in Louisiana and all predictions are that a majority will vote to have him keep on truckin’.

Don’t confuse his drawl with a lack of intelligence. Kennedy is likely one of the smartest members in the Senate: a grad of Vanderbilt, UVA Law and then on to Oxford for another degree. He is whip smart.

Kennedy has noted that he has passed more bills into law than any first-term senator from our state. He also points to the nonpartisan Center for Effective Lawmaking at UVA and Vanderbilt naming him as one of the top 10 most effective Republican senators.

His record is a conservative one on issues like tax cuts, pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, strong borders, lower prescription drugs and insulin, school choice, pro-police, energy independence, pro-small business and standing up to China. I can say most conservatives would support all of those—including me.

You may not like all—or any—of his colloquialisms or a few of his controversial votes involving our past president. But I bet you have never had a politician you agreed with 100% of the time. I haven’t.

As a conservative, I am worried about our country led by a senile president who has failed to unify our county as he promised at his inauguration and who brought inflation to a historic high. We need a senator who is smart, unafraid and a fighter. That is John Kennedy.

U.S. Representative-6th District: Garret Graves

I was surprised to see that Garret Graves even had any opponents qualify (two). No one can claim they will outwork Graves. And because of that—and his effectiveness—they can’t promise they will get more done or deliver more for the people of the 6th District. As I have said before about his years serving, some things don’t change. Graves gets results. He talks the talk and then walks the walk. That is rare for most elected officials.

Graves is a true public servant. His list of accomplishments is long, representing billions of federal dollars for our region and Louisiana. This includes our coast, ports, health care, flood recovery, small business, our interstate, fisheries and the Comite Diversion canal. I think you see why he should be reelected.

Graves is a conservative who uses common sense and speaks frankly. I like that. He and his family have sacrificed for our state and deserve our thanks. Graves is a man of character, vision and a proven leader for Louisiana.

1st Circuit Court of Appeal-2nd District: Hunter Greene

There are three sitting judges running for this seat on the appellate court. All have experience. In trying to discern who would be best on the appellate court, one can look at backgrounds and talk to those in the profession. I surveyed the candidates and talked with those in law enforcement and others familiar with the judiciary hoping to learn who might add the most to this court.

Judge Hunter Greene, who got high marks, can be the best asset to the appellate court. His background includes being a CPA and working with the legislative auditor. He then set up his own law practice handling a variety of legal cases. Greene was elected to the state House of Representatives and served nine years. He became a family court judge in 2015 and has worked hard and served well.

Greene and his wife have raised three children and he has been a basketball coach, Sunday school teacher and a member of the Kiwanis.

Greene states he will interpret the law as written and not make law from the bench, while holding attorneys and litigants accountable and treating all litigants and attorneys fairly and equally.

I believe Judge Greene has the knowledge, experience and temperament to be an excellent appellate court judge.

19th District Court Judge-Sec. 2, Div. G: Adam Kwentua

Adam Kwentua is a Baton Rouge native and graduate of University High and Tulane University. He got his law degree from the Southern University Law Center.

Since 2014, Kwentua has been an assistant district attorney where he is a senior felony prosecutor. He is a former southern regional director and Louisiana chapter president of the National Black Prosecutors Association.

In talking with those in law enforcement and the legal profession, it seems clear that Kwentua is the most experienced and best qualified to run this courtroom.

EBRPSS School Board races

District 1: Mark Bellue

Bellue has been a solid member who supports children and giving families education choices. He is consistent and trustworthy and that is appreciated. Bellue is a graduate of Belaire High and LSU. He is a vice president with LUBA Workers Comp and volunteers with youth sports and the Boy Scouts of America. He is committed to putting the needs of children—not the system—first. He deserves reelection.

District 2: Dadrius Lanus

I endorsed Lanus in 2018 when he defeated then-incumbent Veretta Lee. (Lee had been banned from teaching in EBR for cheating on testing but somehow got elected to the board.) Voters didn’t repeat that mistake in 2018.

Lanus brought a new energy to the board and his aim is to serve children and give them a choice—and a chance.

He is a graduate of Glen Oaks Magnet High School and Southern University. He went on to get a master’s in education leadership and then a law degree from Southern University. He is now the executive director of 100 Black Men.

I certainly encourage voters to reelect Dadrius Lanus.

District 3: Carla Powell

There is no incumbent in this race. Powell, a 17-year social studies teacher (now in Iberville Parish), earned a degree in social studies education and a master’s in education administration and supervision. She is currently pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership at Southeastern University.

A Baton Rouge native, Powell serves as the Louisiana Council for the Social Studies (LCSS) president-elect and is a member of the National Council for Social Studies board of directors.

She is eager to bring her classroom experience to the board and serve the community and children.

District 4: Shashonnie Steward

There is no incumbent in District 4 either. Steward is a Capitol High School grad who went on to Southern University and received her bachelor’s in psychology and a master’s in criminal justice. She is currently in her second year at the Southern University Law Center. She is the owner of a small business and involved in the community: Park Forest East Civic Association (president), Park Forest East Crime Prevention and Improvement District (president) and a member of Junior League of Baton Rouge.

Steward is dedicated to making a difference and ready to serve children and families.

District 5: Cliff “Coach” Lewis

Clifford S. Lewis’ mother and father were both educators and he attended public school before graduating from the University of Southern Mississippi. After a career in pro football, he entered coaching and ended up at Southern University. He now works as a parental engagement coordinator in the Baton Rouge school system. His children and grandchildren either attended or currently attend EBR public schools.

For the record, in 2018, I supported the incumbent who I believed was a solid supporter of children and families having the right to school choice. Unfortunately, Evelyn Ware-Jackson blows with the wind and can’t be trusted. She needs to be replaced by someone with integrity—Cliff Lewis.

District 6: Nathan Rust

Rust is a small businessman, Baton Rouge native, graduate of public schools and active in our community. He is in the PTA, founded his Rotary Club and is a leader in Cub Scouts. His two children attend a public school. He has shown he is dedicated to serving families and children and believes all should have the choice of a quality education. He is eager to serve EBR schools.

The incumbent, Jill Dyason, has been a supporter of school choice and I appreciate that. But she has served for more than 20 years—that’s five terms on the board. I spoke with her and said there comes a time to pass the baton to allow new perspectives, ideas and energy. I believe this is the time and Rust is ready to take the baton.

District 7: Gloria Wall

Gloria Wall graduated summa cum laude in pre-med from the College of St. Scholastica in Minnesota. She also obtained two advanced degrees before moving to Baton Rouge to begin her career in physical therapy. Wall established her own business in 2006.

She also got involved serving our community, earning numerous honors while also serving on the board of directors for Volunteer Health Corp and co-chairing the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. She currently sits on the board for A.C. Lewis YMCA, Rocketkidz Foundation, and Club South Runners. Now she is running for school board to unseat an incumbent.

That incumbent is Mike Gaudet, who has done some good things on the board and is someone who I supported in the past. No more. Gaudet lost his way and has shown he is more interested in protecting the system, jobs and the budget instead of putting children first and their right to choose the best school for them. I believe we should give Wall the opportunity to serve and do the right thing.

District 8: Joseph Britt

Joe Britt is a qualified candidate ready to step up and serve the children of East Baton Rouge. Incumbent Connie Bernard initially qualified but has since dropped out of the race (though her name will still appear on the ballot). We are fortunate to get a new representative here and Britt, with his business background, would be a good addition.

Britt has a management degree from LSU, an MBA from the University of Houston and is working on his doctorate at the University of Florida. The senior manager at Westlake Chemicals served on the United Way board and has been a YMCA coach and a volunteer with Volunteers in Public Schools. He can be a good asset for the school board and our children.

District 9: Patrick Martin

Many in Patrick Martin’s family have served in education as teachers, principals and professors. He is a graduate of public schools and his daughter attends a public charter school. He has served on the BASIS charter board and the board of AMIKids, which helps troubled youth.

Martin is an attorney who served in the administration of Gov. Mike Foster and as general counsel for the legislative auditor. For the past 17 years, he has served the LSU System and is currently an assistant vice president.

He wants to provide needed leadership and replace the incumbent, David Tatman, a lobbyist who has been on the board for 12 years. Tatman was the prime protector of Connie Bernard when she was asked to resign. Martin would be a fine replacement for Tatman to serve the children and bring respect to the board.

Constitutional amendments

(For more details, visit ParLouisiana.org.)

No. 1, Larger stock investments for trust funds: FOR

There are seven funds that are limited to 35% stocks. Some funds have not kept up with inflation. This would raise the limit to 65% and allow the state treasurer more flexibility to grow the funds over the long term.

No. 2, Property tax exemptions for veterans with disabilities: FOR

Parishes currently must individually pass this exemption. This would allow it in any parish and exempt disabled vets from any new millages, too. It honors our vets and protects the disabled.

No. 3, Political activity for civil service workers when family members run for office: FOR

You would expect a spouse or parents to be able to campaign and appear in a photo with a candidate. This would allow that while keeping some restrictions. Categories may be a bit broad but all candidates want their family’s support.

No. 4, Waiving charges for water use if infrastructure is damaged: FOR

If the excess water billed was not a result of the user, it should be waived. Common sense.

No. 5, Local authority over property tax rates: FOR

I understand that when a cycle comes to an end, almost every taxing body rolls millage rates forward to reap a financial gain. This could allow more flexibility to keep millage rates lower longer unless needed.

No. 6, Property tax assessment increases in Orleans Parish: FOR

If a home were to increase 100% in assessment, the resulting tax hike would be paid over four years at 25% a year. This limits the annual increase to a max of 10%.

No. 7, Limits on involuntary servitude: AGAINST

I spoke to the author of this amendment who is opposed to changes made and the resulting confusion it caused. He plans to clarify it and re-present it in 2023.

No. 8, Property tax assessments for certain people with disabilities: FOR

Those 65 and over have their assessment frozen and do not have to verify income annually. This would treat those totally disabled the same way. Seems fair.