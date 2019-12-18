Publisher: We can learn from the success of the LSU football team

Publisher: There are lessons every government official and corporate executive can learn from what LSU football has accomplished—and how they did it.

People enjoy seeing success happen and love a winner. Whether it’s on the field or in business, there is exhilaration and inspiration in triumph.

It is a beautiful thing to watch a team reach its full potential and execute a plan with precision. We saw that in this thus far perfect 13-0 season for the LSU football team, including a No. 1 ranking heading into the playoffs. We are all proud and congratulate them.

There has been a plethora of national and SEC honors earned as well as team and conference records broken, but everyone from coach Ed Orgeron to Heisman winner Joe Burrow to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Ja’marr Chase, Grant Delpit and Derrick Stingley Jr. have checked their egos at the door, instead pointing to the team as deserving the praise and credit. That is admirable.

This is a humble group who has been committed throughout the season to going all the way and staying focused on being their best every week. They played like champions—and a national championship is within their grasp.

There are so many great stories and lessons all can learn from this team and its journey. Even before this season began, folks dismissed Joe and Clyde and even Coach O. Burrow was a 200-to-1 shot to win the Heisman. Thank goodness none of them listened or believed the critics. Instead they believed in each other and the gifts and opportunities God provided them.

This team worked together, with each player, coach and member of the support staff doing their part game after game. The dedication and hard work in the spring, and summer, and in the film room by players and coaches was evident. Preparation was key to their success—as it is to all of us in business and life. They also envisioned their goals and victories—and made it happen by working together.

Coach O and Burrow get much of the attention, but both will be first to tell you that it took every player, coach, trainer, manager and, yes, fan to pull off this perfect season—and there’s more to come.

Again, there are lessons here of recruiting the best talent, coaching that talent, mentally preparing the players and keeping their focus. Those leading the LSU football team built great game plans, adjusted the plans at halftime, and got everyone on the team to execute with excellence—and the eye of a tiger. They got winning results.

That could be the same formula for building a winning business, school, charity, university or community. So while we cheer and enjoy watching the Tigers win on the road to being the best in the land, let’s also learn from their example of excellence and success.

Predicting the future

What do you see in the next five years when it comes to technology in our lives? What is possible? It may be even hard to imagine—but it will be much different and rapid change (and disruption) will continue in our businesses and lives.

Sixty-six years ago, in 1953, Mark Sullivan, president of Pacific Telephone & Telegraph Co., gave a speech that was reported by the Tacoma News Tribune. Sullivan told the audience, “Just what form the future telephone will take is, of course, pure speculation. Here is my prophecy: In its final development, the telephone will be carried about by the individual, perhaps as we carry a watch today. It will probably require no dial or equivalent, and I think users will be able to see each other, if they want, as they talk. Who knows but what may actually translate from one language to another?”

Amazing. If Sullivan could just see the cellphones now—or in five more years. The impossible becomes possible and even exceeds our imaginations.

Of course, with every innovation there is great potential and benefits—but also the risk of harm or unintended consequences. It depends on how it is used. That is our responsibility.

But as technology and innovation accelerates, disruption does as well. This change is more difficult to handle for the baby boomers and, to some extent, the Gen X generation. It is, however, the norm for millennials and those in Generation Z who grew up with tech and, collectively, will soon be half of the workforce.

Ironically, as a boomer child, I remember the Rexall Drugstore and Kleinpeter’s milk making deliveries to our front door. Decades later, home deliveries from places like Amazon and Waitr are a daily occurrence for many. (History repeats itself.)

So as we approach the new year, what do you predict for the future and are you ready? The future won’t arrive in years. It starts in a couple weeks with 2020.

Congrats to BESE

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education has many new faces and that includes two newcomers from the Capital Region: attorney Preston Castille and ExxonMobil engineer Ronnie Morris. Congratulations to both of them. Each will be an asset to the board and work well with State Superintendent John White.

As the board gets started, I hope its first order of business is to approve an overdue contract for White. He has a vision, a strong record and deserves its support. Let’s keep moving forward.

Celebrating Christmas

The Christmas holiday has different meanings to many and is celebrated in numerous ways. For Christians around the world, it is about the birth of our savior, Jesus, and represents new beginnings and hope. It is a special time for my family.

The Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah at this time. Other faiths and individuals celebrate in various ways—and some folks may just enjoy Santa, baked turkey and eggnog.

But all of us can reflect on the past year and the blessing of living in the greatest nation on earth and the freedoms we enjoy. We can also hug our loved ones and friends—and encourage and share with those who may be struggling or lonely at this time of year. (It is more blessed to give than receive.)

It’s also a time to look forward into the new year and all the potential it holds. What are your hopes for yourself, your family, your company and our community? What do you want to contribute and accomplish in 2020? Go for it!

On behalf of our team, I want to wish you and yours a very Merry Christmas and prosperous and healthy new year.

