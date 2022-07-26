A recent Business Report poll asked: “Have you seen trash come out of a Republic garbage truck while on its route or on the road?”

Fifty-four percent of respondents answered, “Yes.”

When a fellow citizen saw the poll, she released a video showing litter spewing from a Republic ASL Top-loading garbage truck that she suddenly found herself driving behind. Those of us who pick up litter have known that these trucks systematically litter our streets every garbage day. Now you can see how they do it:

Not surprising, a 20-year-old-study from University of Florida’s Hinkley Center came up with similar findings when they followed garbage trucks through Gainesville neighborhoods representing three economic groups (high, medium and low earners). The researchers published that the trucks contributed to more than 50% of neighborhood litter. Furthermore, John Schert, the study’s lead, told me earlier this year that most of the litter found in low-income neighborhoods was a result of people not being able to afford bagging their trash.

Understanding why a two-decade-old study from Gainesville is still relevant requires one to understand the makeup of the current fleet of garbage trucks operating in Baton Rouge:

Back load garbage trucks : Currently in use for recycling and for general garbage collection on one-way streets and other tight locations.

: Currently in use for recycling and for general garbage collection on one-way streets and other tight locations. Automated top load trucks: These are typical vehicles in use in Baton Rouge. (See previous video)

The trucks we should be using:

Automated side load drop-frame trucks (ASL): Vehicles designed not to litter. St. Martin Parish got 12 such new trucks in its recently negotiated contract. Baton Rouge does not use any. This type of truck also comes with a version with loaders on both sides for use on one-way streets.

What’s clear is Baton Rouge is not requiring the use of the most up-to-date trucks to keep collected garbage from spilling back onto the roads and ground. New trucks are purchased but they are the same model that was used when Florida was conducting its study. In other words, we continue to buy the iPhone 3 when the iPhone 12 is available and then are surprised by the subpar results.

If cleaning up the garbage that litters Baton Rouge streets, drainage canals and vacant lots is a priority, then it’s obvious the city-parish needs to require the use of ASL drop-frame trucks. It’s not like that would be a cutting-edge decision since much of the country is utilizing these vehicles.

Why?

Questions to ask: 1. How many back loaders and how many ASL top loaders make up

the Baton Rouge fleet? 2. What short-term and long-term steps can residents and the city-parish take to change the dynamics? 3. How do we put in accountability?

Schert says the shift to automated top load trucks began because young male workers were having to run behind back-loading trucks to hand lift the carts and were suffering back and leg injuries. Switching to ASLs not only led to a dramatic decline in workers’ comp claims, but it also expanded the available employee pool to include women and older workers since much of the heavy lifting was eliminated.

But there was a wrinkle in the plan. The early-model automated loading trucks work best when garbage is bagged and tied before being placed in the city-parish provided bin. So with automated trucks with only an employee driver, how do you contain the loose materials thrown into the trash can? And once rainwater, drainage pipes and canals carry the trash into the watershed, how do you get it out?

Compounding the issue was growing consumer opposition to plastic, preferring for environmental reasons to use paper bags to store waste. The problem, of course, is the bags aren’t great at sealing in the trash, meaning more garbage flies out of top-load trucks and onto the street.

The solution, which Baton Rouge hasn’t embraced, was the creation of the ASL drop-frame truck which is designed to limit flying trash. Louis-Charles Lefebvre, who works with a company that makes drop-frame trucks, says:

The carts are lowered 2 feet into the collection well before the lids open for the dump; dump

The garbage opening is located on the side of the vehicle and recessed, providing wind protection as the automated arm lifts the cart into the well;

With the cart not being lifted above the truck, the chances of the bin loosing trash as it hits branches and overhead wires is reduced;

Drop-frame trucks are “sealed trucks,” meaning the wind cyclones and turbulence that builds up at high speeds—resulting in spewed litter—is eliminated.

This design evolution means that garbage will not easily turn into litter. And instead of begging residents to bag and tie their trash, the ask would only be not to overfill their carts.

Napa County, California, has been using ASL drop-frame trucks for the past 15 years. When I asked Steve Manaees, the Napa Operations Manager, if they needed to ask people to bag their trash in a sturdy plastic bag, he said, “No. Californian’s hate plastic and these trucks don’t litter so there is no need to ask them to bag trash.”

He did add, however, that people should continue bagging trash as an extra layer of protection.

While Republic argues that they need the much cheaper back-loaders for tight alleyways, difficult spots, and one-way streets, the industry solved that issue years ago by designing specialized trucks that can fit anywhere.

To litter or not to litter is not cultural, it is a decision a city makes. For us it might be a financial decision. Yes, we are not a wealthy city. But we still must talk about what dynamics are hurting us so we can mitigate them as best we can. It may well be we are not paying Republic enough to get the good equipment and do the job of containing loose garbage. If so, like any family, we need to look at the data in front of us and find a path that works for our situation. Maybe that path is to phase in the better trucks, putting them first in the low-income areas where residents can’t afford bags. We could also add better employee training until we get the waste handling under control.

Sorry to say, we have another problem. Currently our recyclables are being picked up by the back loaders which are among the biggest litter-bug trucks in the waste-hauling fleet. Simply look at the trash across the street from the recycling plant on Tom Drive:

Consequently, asking people to increase their recycling efforts is a rallying cry for more litter. Why? Because recyclables can’t be bagged to prevent clogging the facility’s sorting machines. Of course if we demanded the use of more modern trucks…

Louisiana is the nation’s leader in annual rainfall, and we only have a few weeks to pickup spillage before storms carry litter into the storm drains that serve as freeway onramp system to the Sportsman’s Paradise. Unlike dry-as-a-bone Arizona, we can make the case more than any other state for the need to either use ASL drop-frame trucks or find other paths to take. If St. Martin Parish can find a way, so can we.

We are paying millions on the back end. It is time to do something on both ends. The city of Lawrence, Kansas, passed an ordinance that calls for the replacement of a standard residential cart with a larger one (passing on a small one-time fee) if a household is caught overloading its bin more than twice in a year. That’s what it takes when you decide to be a cleaner city.

Being a beautiful city is a decision you make.