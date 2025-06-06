Julio Melara: Stop being afraid of greatness

There’s a quiet momentum building in Baton Rouge—and it’s time we lean into it, not shy away.

Initiatives to elevate our downtown riverfront through Plan Baton Rouge III, build a new arena at LSU, reimagine the Raising Cane’s River Center and redevelop the Memorial Park complex are setting the stage for something big.

These aren’t just isolated projects—they’re powerful opportunities to reshape our community, redefine what’s possible, and chart a new course for the Capital Region.

But progress isn’t passive. It requires risk. It demands vision. And more than anything, it calls for courage—the kind of courage that too often gets drowned out by a scarcity mindset.

Let’s be honest: We’ve carried the weight of “not enough” for too long. Not enough funding. Not enough support. Not enough belief that Baton Rouge can—and should—be world-class. That mindset has made us cautious, hesitant, even fearful of dreaming too big.

But we must dream big.

These projects represent more than buildings or plans. They’re about quality of life—something we talk about often, yet still struggle to deliver. They’re about creating a Baton Rouge that young professionals want to stay in, that investors want to build in, that families want to call home—and that tourists want to experience.

The LSU arena, the reimagined Raising Cane’s Center, the Memorial Stadium redevelopment, and Plan Baton Rouge III together reflect a commitment to building something bigger and better for the Capital Region. These aren’t just construction projects—they’re statements of belief in who we are and what we can become. Together, they could be the spark that reignites confidence in our city’s future.

Look around the country: Cities that thrive are cities that think boldly. They invest in placemaking, walkability, innovation and culture. They understand that vibrant, connected communities attract talent, drive business and inspire pride.

What’s stopping us?

If we want to compete, to grow, to matter—then we have to stop being afraid of greatness. We need to step up, get aligned, and start thinking abundantly.

The truth is, Baton Rouge already has the talent, the grit and the heart. What we need now is the vision—and the will—to believe we can be exceptional.

It’s time to bet on ourselves. Let’s get to work.

Julio Melara is the chairman of Melara Enterprises and the publisher of Baton Rouge Business Report.