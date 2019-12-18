JR Ball: The trouble with Mike Wampold’s Harveston TIF

By
-
Insider
JR Ball Wampold
We're glad you are enjoying Business Report. To continue reading, sign up for ALL-ACCESS
JR Ball: The Harveston mix-use development, like other projects by Mike Wampold, will be fantastic, but that doesn't mean it deserves a TIF.

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR