JR Ball: BREC should not cave on closing Dumas golf course

Love golf or not, the numbers make it clear that BREC should shutter the 18-hole Dumas golf course in Greeenwood Park

Thank goodness for the column fairy.

I’m not going to lie, there are times as a columnist when I’ve got nothing.

There’s the looming city of St. George incorporation vote, but enough already. If you live in the proposed city boundaries and remain undecided on an issue that’s been playing out for years in East Baton Rouge Parish, then you don’t deserve to vote.

After the election, yes, there will be plenty to write about—regardless of the outcome.

There are the statewide elections, of course, but can we get an exciting race?

The governor’s contest should be riveting, but wake me when any of the candidates begin saying anything approximating substantive.

Yes, the insurance commissioner’s race between Tim Temple and incumbent Jim Donelon is intriguing, but, c’mon, we’re talking about the insurance commissioner here. An important job, no doubt, but when’s the last time you said, “I wonder what the insurance commissioner is up to these days?” Maybe that’s part of the problem—only the trial lawyers and insurance companies seem to care.

Then, there’s my personal hell of having to decide between Pat Smith or Cleo Fields to “represent my interests” in the state Senate. Raise your hand if you give a flip about my wasted vote. Anyone?

Which brings us back to the column fairy and her fabulous ability to simply drop some gold into my lap.

That’s what happened while reading an article in The Advocate about the BREC board of commissioners approving master plans for the Baton Rouge Zoo and Greenwood Park.

Near the end of the story, the column fairy danced into action, sprinkling this bit of news dust:

“(Coleman) Brown (chairman of the East Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce) said the chamber wants BREC to reconsider closing the 18-hole golf course at Dumas Memorial near Greenwood Park. The Dumas course was the larger of the two golf courses within the park. The other course, J.S. Clark, is a 9-hole course that would remain open and be improved, according to the plans the board approved Wednesday,” wrote the paper.

“BREC in May announced its intention to close Dumas because it didn’t generate enough revenue to sustain itself.

“But Brown said the chamber felt it is more critical to leave the larger course open since it would link with a 4,000-square-foot park the chamber is working on across the street from the Dumas course.

“‘The first time we saw that (closing Dumas) was part of the plan was a month ago,’ Brown said. ‘It didn’t really allow for much dialogue back and forth when the drawings were unveiled. We really think this needs to be vetted at least a month more.’”

Say what? What have these chamber folks been doing? BREC has made public its desire to shutter Dumas since the first days of May.

Let me be clear: There is no fiscally responsible reason for BREC to keep Dumas open one day longer than absolutely necessary. The course is a money pit.

It’s stunning for me to read the normally conservative-minded East Baton Rouge Chamber is lobbying for a healthy helping of Huey Long-style populism.

Dumas and Clark, from a financial standpoint, are the two most under-performing courses BREC operates, requiring eye-catching taxpayer subsidies for every round played. Dumas, for example, generates $18.96 in revenue from every golfer who tees it up out there, but the expenses are such that each of those rounds requires taxpayers to pony up $31.33. In other words, taxpayers are paying more not to play golf at Dumas than those who actually are chasing that little white ball. The subsidy at Clark is even worse, at $45.76 per round.

Let’s not confuse this with the City Park issue. That’s a separate matter. This is strictly about golf operations and right now BREC, by every reasonable measure, is operating 27 holes too many in this parish. Closing Dumas removes 18 of those surplus holes. It’s that simple.

The closure makes even more sense once considers the incredible multiuse park BREC plans to build at Greenwood—if it can somehow raise the money to build it.

Since this question comes up each time I dare mention the closing of a BREC golf course, let me answer: Yes, I play golf and have been doing so for more than 40 years, though not nearly as frequently over the past eight. And, yes, I have played multiple rounds on every BREC course, including the now-closed course at Howell Park.

Golf isn’t a good walk spoiled. It’s a great game and it saddens me that fewer and fewer people are playing it. But love of the game can’t cloud sound financial judgment and decision-making. BREC has an obligation to all taxpayers within the parish, not just golfers.

BREC has three courses—27 operational holes—in the north Baton Rouge-Baker area, including Beaver Creek, and none come close to generating enough rounds or operating at anything approaching a fiscally health level. That’s not to say a public course needs to turn a profit—though that should be the goal—but these three are a triple bogey on the balance sheet.

Beaver Creek is newer and draws more golfers and revenue than Dumas. While it almost certainly won’t get to the accepted baseline of 30,000 rounds this year, it will come one heck of a lot closer than Dumas, on pace presently for roughly 12,000 played rounds.

Feel free to argue the objective of a public course isn’t to make money. That’s fine, but none are even close to break-even. The bottom line is that part of the parish doesn’t need three courses heavily subsidized by taxpayers across the parish. Something’s got to give and that something is Dumas.