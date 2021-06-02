InsiderOpinions Riegel: A realistic look at flooding in Baton Rouge By Stephanie Riegel - June 2, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print Flooding is a worsening problem in Baton Rouge and across Louisiana but are we really getting serious about addressing the situation? We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in