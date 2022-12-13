Alford: Long shots ruled year’s final ballots

Louisiana’s last round of elections for 2022 belonged to the long shots.

Few politicos, if any, saw Davante Lewis coming. A Black, 30-year-old gay man, Lewis made a name for himself in Baton Rouge as an appropriations lobbyist before upsetting incumbent Public Service Commissioner Lambert Boissiere III of New Orleans this past weekend.

The companies regulated by the PSC dug deep for Boissiere, but it wasn’t enough to quell public sentiment about the high cost of electricity bills and post-storm performances. Now those same companies are scrambling to figure out what Lewis’ election will mean in the years to come.

Then there’s Republican attorney Tom Arceneaux. A year ago, only a sprinkling of brave souls would have bet big on Arceneaux winning a bid for mayor in the Democratic stronghold of Shreveport. Yet top Dems in the city rallied around Arceneaux and together they toppled longtime state Sen. Greg Tarver, a legendary Democrat who simply made too many enemies over the decades.

The real trick for Arceneaux—governing—comes next. Already the mayor-elect is talking about “cross-community” input for his transition team. That’s a smart move. An unparalleled bipartisan effort put Arceneaux into office, so he should find a way to govern in the same spirit.

Aside from long shots, the last elections of the year were also filled with big shots, no shots and hot shots, such as the following:

Amendment politics: Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin held a news conference to support the first proposed amendment on the ballot to prohibit noncitizens from voting. The amendment, whether it was actually needed or not, will most certainly be fodder for Ardoin on the campaign trail next year. “This vote sends a clear message that the radical election policies of places like San Francisco, New York City and Washington, D.C., have no place in Louisiana,” Ardoin said on election night.

Parish politics: In what was huge news for the oil and gas industry, commercial and recreational fishing interests, and lovers of the Orange Festival, former Parish Council member Keith Hinkley became the new president of Plaquemines Parish after besting Parish Council member Benny Rousselle by 394 votes. This was Louisiana’s only major race for parish president this fall, but there will be many in 2023. A downturn in the economy, namely the energy sector, forced incumbent President’s Kirk Lepine’s performance into the spotlight. Could it happen elsewhere next year?

Reelected mayors: Hammond Mayor Peter Panepinto and Delhi Mayor Jesse Washington were both reelected with about 60 percent of the vote. Incumbent Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor got to keep his title as well, but only by 97 votes.

Incumbents down: Over in Crowley, where “life is rice and easy,” as the tourism slogan claims, incumbent Mayor Tim Monceaux lost his gig to challenger and fellow Republican Chad Monceaux by 367 votes. Believe it or not, the two men are not related. Kentwood Mayor Rochell D. Bates also lost her seat this past weekend to fellow Democrat Irma T. Gordon by just seven votes.

Every vote counts: Carolyn Bowser won her bid for Baldwin aldermen by three votes, Sonceria Brown Evans was elected to the West Baton Rouge Parish School Board by nine votes, Amber Cox made her way on the Winn Parish School Board by 16 votes and just 19 votes made up the margins in the wins of Latasha Anderson Mitchell for the Minden Council and Matt Talbert for Sterlington mayor.

An unbelievable tie vote: If all of those close vote counts didn’t supply enough drama for you, there was actually a rare tie vote in the race for mayor of Turkey Creek in Evangeline Parish. This mayoral seat, previously held by state Sen. Heather Cloud, yielded a 109-to-109 vote for candidates Bert Campbell and Vicki Chaddrick. The deadline to contest the results is next week, but officials suspect a new election will ultimately need to be held.

Still hungry for more election action? Well, you’re in luck. The first election of 2023 will probably be scheduled for Jan. 14—to settle that tie vote in Turkey Creek. If the Turkey Creek redo is indeed scheduled, the Feb. 18 special legislative election in New Orleans will be the second political contest of the new year. Looking even further ahead, there will be municipal elections across the state March 25 and then the big statewide election cycle begins with the Oct. 14 primary.

So enjoy this holiday break from elections while you can. It won’t last long.

