Home Insider Opinion| Abandoned signs video speaks volumes on Baton Rouge InsiderOpinions Opinion| Abandoned signs video speaks volumes on Baton Rouge By Rolfe McCollister - March 8, 2023 FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmailPrint Baton Rouge is littered with abandoned signs and it's a blight and an embarrassment for out city. We need to show some pride and clean up our act. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Insider Opinion| Accelerating hope for Louisiana Business 2023 Baton Rouge Business Awards & Hall of Fame Business Window of opportunity Business An eternal optimist Business On a mission Business A shining star Business An innovative idea Business Share the wealth Daily Report PM Louisiana tax exemptions cost nearly $7.4B, but which are the costliest? Daily Report AM Alford: Picking an ideological lane in the governor’s race