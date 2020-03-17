Workforce commission sees unemployment calls triple 

Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Dejoie says the agency has seen almost triple the number of calls today alone regarding unemployment insurance as workers continue to be laid off as a result of COVID-19 business closures and restrictions.

Last week, nearly 1,700 new claims were filed. By noon today alone, calls reached 3,600, she said.

The agency has reassigned 25 staff members to handle the unemployment insurance overload.

“This is uncharted territory for all of us, not just the workforce commission, but for all of us. … as well as the federal government,” Dejoie says.

Those who have been laid off this week have until 5 p.m. Saturday to file a claim. Payouts are expected to have a 3-to-5-day turnaround.

Unemployment insurance is paid out of the unemployment insurance trust fund. Louisiana’s trust fund currently totals over $1 billion—enough to last 17 months without any new contributions. Dejoie says it’s one of the “strongest in the nation.”

Employers pay in to the trust fund, not employees.

Employers are also getting a break under new rules issued by the state, she says. Their experience rate, or the rate they’re assessed based on the number of employees that file unemployment claims, will not be affected.

“These are unusual times and unusual circumstances,” Dejoie says.

Employers that are temporarily closing or reducing operating hours due to the virus are asked to call the LWC about unemployment insurance and other resources.

The LWC has more information about unemployment insurance and other resources regarding COVID-19 here.

