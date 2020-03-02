Success Plan Step 3: Fears, limiting beliefs and the myth of perfection

This is part one of a monthly series that will provide excerpts from ‘Creating Your Success Plan: A Career Success Guide for Women.’ This Success Plan process is designed to help women create a 10-year plan for their career and exponentially ramp up their level of focus. Learn more.

The January and February Success Plan articles laid the foundation for your Success Plan—developing your core values, focus statement, and optional supporting behaviors. Now it’s time to begin setting your goals for the next 10 years. This can be one of the most useful and rewarding experiences of your life, but it is also a place where many people get stuck.

One of the primary reasons this process can be difficult is fear. The fear of failure, to be specific. This fear can take many forms: doubting your ability to create a good Success Plan; fearing failure in your attempts to create one; worrying that after you spend a lot of time creating your plan, you will not be able to make it happen; fearing criticism from others or the possibility that you will encounter obstacles along the way that will cause you to fail.

It’s important to reframe failure, and even embrace it. After all, you’ve probably learned your most important life lessons as a result of failure. And each failure you’ve experienced made you smarter, stronger, and more resilient, right? Go ahead and fail fast, fail often, and grow from each experience.

Another, less obvious obstacle that can get in your way is limiting beliefs. Somewhere deep down you might think you don’t deserve success. You might have seen a parent or other important person in your life struggle to succeed and subconsciously believe success just isn’t in the cards for you. Limiting beliefs are hidden deep down inside of us and we often don’t know they exist. But they can secretly paralyze our progress. It’s amazing how negative experiences from early in our lives can have a lasting impact if we allow them to—don’t let this happen to you!

Additionally, don’t get too hung up on the myth of perfection and creating the perfect plan. Rest assured it will more than likely change over the course of the next 10 years, and that’s OK. Things will happen in your chosen industry, disruptive new technologies might shift your focus, and you could even find a completely new career path that interests you. Life is ever-changing, and so are you. Just focus on creating the plan that works for you, right where you are today. And allow yourself permission to revise it as needed.

It’s completely normal to find this work challenging and a bit frightening. After all, it’s really important work and takes a lot of time, energy, and personal reflection. But you owe it to yourself to push past any fears, doubts, limiting beliefs, and the need to be perfect. Your future success depends upon your ability to move forward and create your Plan.

As you prepare to create your goals, take time to reflect on whether you are experiencing any of these obstacles. If you are, step into your power and realize they’re just thoughts – not reality. Meet me here next month to begin working on your 10-year aspirations and goals. In the meantime, start visualizing your future!