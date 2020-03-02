Spring fashion trends to bring to the office

I’m not an adrenaline junkie. But each March, I get a rush like no other. As I pull down the vacuum-sealed storage to pack up my cable knit and tights, the potential of the coming season is overwhelming. Sun dresses, sandals, florals galore. However, this year, my resolution is to bring these fanciful flourishes to my daily work life.

Clothes have a way of transforming the everyday—making the little, mundane moments just a little more special. I’m still waiting for the science to back this up, but I am confident that an outfit has the potential to enhance the workday. A meeting is instantly less intimidating when a new pair of shoes are carrying you through the doors of the conference room. A day in front of the computer screen is ever so slightly more exciting with a pair of statement earrings framing your face.

Joining me in my efforts for a more fashionable 9 to 5 is blogger Taylor Jacobs. Her style effortlessly moves from water cooler to Instagram feed, thanks to her masterful pairing of polished basics with trendy touches like a statement bag or a voluminous sleeve.

Eager to bring this level of workday chic to my own life, I caught up with Jacobs to learn what trends she’s hopping on this spring. Read on for her insight, as well as where to find the looks locally:

———————————————————————————————————————————

MENSWEAR

“Vests are a trend that I am actually kind of excited about,” Jacobs says. “I have seen three-piece suits, but even just a vest over a blouse would be a lot of fun. Dramatic sleeves have been popular as well, so to combine the two is something I’m looking forward to.”

〉On Taylor:

〉In stores:

〉Pro-tip: Trends are easy to incorporate when you start with solid basics. Jacobs explains that this all starts with slacks or a pencil skirt: “Whichever is your choosing, find one that fits your body perfectly, even if you have to splurge. You can pair them with a fun blouse, a blazer or even add a vest now that the trend is growing.”

PASTELS

“Sherbert and neon colors will be a big one as well,” she says. “Whether I can work these brighter tones into my blazer/suit collection or find blouses that catch your eye will be fun to work with.”

〉On Taylor:

〉In stores:

〉Pro-tip: No outfit is complete without the right shoes, and for Jacobs comfort is key: “I have on pair of black pumps that were more money than I wanted to spend at the time. But knowing what I know now, I would do it again. They go with everything and I can wear them all day without my feet screaming at me.”

CLASSIC BUTTON-DOWN

“The classic button-down shirt is making a comeback and I am here for it,” Jacobs says. “I have loved layering my oversized button downs under sweaters or with sweater vests, so this is going to be a trend that I fully embrace.”

〉On Taylor:

〉In stores:

〉Pro-tip: Make a plain, classic shirt more eye-catching with the addition of accessories like a quality handbag. “I love that even if I am wearing a white tee and jeans, I can switch up my bag and shoes and have two completely different looks,” Jacobs says. “And if you take care of it, a classic handbag will last forever.”