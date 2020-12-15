So long 2020, here’s what these Captial Region leaders are hoping for 2021

This year brought new challenges to every aspect of doing work in South Louisiana, and yet businessed kept moving forward through the COVID-19 pandemic and a slew of hurricanes.

The Network recently asked a few of Baton Rouge’s business leaders both what their biggest takeaway was from working over the past year, and what they are looking forward to the most as they continue their careers in 2021. See their responses:

“Control is an illusion. As a person who loves a plan and thrives in a busy, yet thoughtfully coordinated life, 2020 has thrown every plan out the window. It has proven to me that in many ways, we are not in control at all. A person’s ability to still plan, then, when necessary, adapt with grace is sometimes their biggest attribute.

I am looking forward to growing my private label in my store—SoSis Boutique. I am also really looking forward to working with new clients I’ve gained in 2020—clients I’ve walked through the hardest of times with. I’m excited to play a small role in growing their businesses under what I hope will be more normal circumstances. And hugs. I really miss hugs.” —Chelsey Blankenship, owner of Sosis Boutique & CLB Consulting

“There’s been plenty of times where I’ve had to do my work and at the same time work on remote learning with my kids, so learning how to manage my time and be productive with my children, who are 4 and 5 years old, has been a big takeaway. And on top of that, learning how to have and ‘off’ button. Especially right when the shutdowns first happened, you could find yourself working 16 hours a day, because you never clocked out. So, learning to turn work off was important this year.

I’m looking forward to being able to travel next year. We have clients that arent’ always local, so being able to meet with them face-to-dace and got to lunch and chat about business will be nice.” —Kodi Guillory, president of Sustainable Design Solutions

“During COVID-19, I went under the tenure review process and my lab received a large amount of federal funding for research which was a huge blessing but a also a huge undertaking. I learned that, we can keep doing as much as possible in these times, but we just have to give ourselves a lot of forgiveness and say, ‘It may not be as fast as it once was, but it can still be just as good.’ You have to have patience for yourself and for the people you’re working with.

In addition to my hopes for tenure confirmation, I am hoping that in 2021 things do become better, but that we will bring forward with us some of the lifestyles and work changes we’ve made this year that are for the better.”—Jenny Sones, assistant Professor of theriogenology at LSU School of Veterinary Medicine

“It’s been a pleasure to work in medicine to see how well we respond to something that we have so little information about. When the people needed it, it was all hands on deck, and to watch nurses come from clinics and all pitch in to lend a helping hand was really amazing. It’s a phenomenal thing to see, not only how the nurse’s responded, but for providers, physicians, hospitals and clinics to be changing the way we’ve done things for years to make sure patients feel safe and are safe.

What I’m looking forward to is to see how over time the next few months the vaccine evolves and how we in medicine continue to evolve, medicine is just going to change.

Because, you know in medicine we continue to strive to make our patients get the care that they need in the best environment, so it will continue to be a challenge and so I’m kind of excited to see how medicine evolves in the delivery of care.”—Joni Lemoine, chief nursing officer of Baton Rouge General Mid City