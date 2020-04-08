Some doors remain open for job seekers 

It’s not doom and gloom in every industry in the Capital Region right now—some companies are actually recruiting new employees.

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber launched BR Works last month to connect employers laying off staff with companies looking to hire.

As of Wednesday, the BR Works website lists dozens of openings including positions in health care, IT, and construction as well as jobs such as lawn care and pest control. The city of Baton Rouge itself has listings for as many as 15 open positions.

Regional unemployment rates have not been released since the pandemic began to have widespread effects on the job market. But economist Loren Scott recently estimated as many as 266,000 people were out of work in the state, a large part of that attributed to the restaurant and hotel sector.

Block Lawncare, the Baton Rouge tech startup, is among those looking to scoop up some of those laid-off workers, CEO and founder Matthew Armstrong says.

The company has an application listed on BR Works for six to 10 part-time employees.

“We knew that a lot of plant workers and a bunch of people got laid off. We kind of figured that a lot of them, or some of them, already cut grass on the side, so we thought we could potentially help with providing a little extra income by hiring them as W-2 mowers,” Armstrong says.

The applications are advertised only with BRAC, Armstrong says, because they wanted to specifically reach those who have been laid off.

All of Block’s employees are on a W-2. Armstrong says that’s a founding principle that goes back to a desire to treat their employees well.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana officials say they’re looking to fill 79 open positions.

“Most of our current open positions are for technical jobs in our Information Technology division, but other positions are to fill open roles across different business areas at Blue Cross,” a spokesperson said via a statement today.

Most of the recruiting, hiring, and training process has transitioned to remote models, Blue Cross says.

A number of the advertised jobs are in the IT realm as companies transition to work-from-home strategies. Firms such as Turn Key Solutions have reported getting slammed with calls as companies move confidential information remotely.

Current IT jobs are listed with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, Connectly Recruiting, Emergent Method and ITinspired.

Emergent Method President Nick Speyrer says the company has hired or made offers to about 10 new employees in the last couple of weeks, but most of that is work related to projects that were already in the works before the pandemic hit—some of it related to health care and disaster recovery on the East Coast. While those projects haven’t been impacted by the virus, he says the epidemic made it more important to hurry up and push them forward.

At the same time, a lot of their strategic planning work has dried up, though Speyrer is “confident there are bright days ahead.”

ITinspired CEO Rob Wise says the company was looking to hire before the pandemic, but as new opportunities for the company grew, so did the need for personnel. The company is expanding its openness to remote work as it brings in new staff, he says.

“We’re lucky in the tech industry,” Wise says. “After this is over, there will be plenty of opportunities out there for our industry to grow.”

That will likely cause permanent shifts over time as companies discover new tech needs.

BRAC is collecting information from area businesses that are hiring, laying off, or furloughing employees. A form is online here.