Roundup: COVID update / Woman’s Hospital podcast / US hiring surge

Edwards to speak: Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to provide an update on the state’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 at 1:30 p.m. The governor’s news conference comes two days after his reinstatement of the indoor mask mandate went into effect. Watch it here.

Health talk: Woman’s Hospital is pulling back the proverbial curtain on women’s most private concerns in a new podcast, “UNprivate Parts,” where listeners can hear from medical professionals and everyday women as they discuss health topics. The first four episodes will be released on Thursdays throughout August. The podcast is available on Apple, Spotify and Google.

July gains: Hiring surged in July as American employers added 943,000 jobs and the unemployment rate dropped to 5.4%, another sign that the U.S. economy continues to bounce back with surprising vigor from last year’s shutdown. The July numbers exceeded economists’ forecast for more than 860,000 new jobs. The Labor Department also revised its numbers for May and June, adding another 119,000 jobs. Read the full report.