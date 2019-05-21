Republic Services, 311 to give Metro Council report on missed collections

Republic Services, the parish’s contracted garbage services company, is expected to give a report at tomorrow’s Metro Council meeting addressing repeated missed garbage and recycling pickup.

Metro Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis says she requested the company make a presentation at the meeting because she’s fielded multiple calls from parish residents who have complained of missed garbage and recycling pickup, as well as experienced it first hand herself.

“Whatever the reason, people need to understand why something’s going on, whether it’s an employee or equipment problem,” Collins-Lewis says, adding that companies that are contracted with the city-parish should be held accountable for those services.

Additionally, representatives from the 311 Call Center are expected to give a report on all complaints and reports regarding garbage or recycling since May 2017.

