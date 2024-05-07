News alert: Blue Cross Blue Shield names new CEO

Baton Rouge-based Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana announced Tuesday morning that its board of directors has named Bryan Camerlinck as President and CEO, following Steve Udvarhelyi’s decision to retire after serving in the role for more than eight years.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Bryan’s experience and track record succeed Steve Udvarhelyi as President and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana,” said Chairman Jerry Greig in a prepared statement. “Bryan has the strategic vision coupled with the tactical leadership experience to address the challenges and opportunities that Blue Cross and its employees face in serving our members, providers and brokers in today’s evolving healthcare environment.”

Camerlinck joined BCBSLA in 2016 as chief financial officer and was promoted to the role of executive vice president and chief operating officer in 2021, where he had financial and operational responsibility for all lines of business at Blue Cross.

The announcement comes nearly three months after Blue Cross withdrew a plan of reorganization and sale to Elevance Health for a second time.