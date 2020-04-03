New guidance sets PPP interest rate at 1%

The Small Business Administration released new guidance on the Paycheck Protection Program just hours before the program was set to open. The biggest change is that the loans will be at a fixed 1% interest rate; previous guidance had set it at 0.5%.

“The rate change could provide a little comfort to lenders and a little more hope to borrowers,” says Liz Smith, senior vice president for economic competitiveness at the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. “It remains to be seen whether area lenders agree that the interest rate bump makes the loans appealing. It’s critical that these loans are attractive to both lenders and borrowers to get these dollars actually paying paychecks.”

Just yesterday, local banks said they were still waiting for federal guidance on the program. One of their biggest concerns is how the federal government will reimburse banks participating in the $350 billion program.

The PPP loans can still be converted into grants—negating the interest rate entirely—if businesses follow spending guidance.

The new document also clarifies eligible entities and expenses, terms, maturity date, and what records and documentation must be provided for eligibility. Those applying for the loan are encouraged to seek the full $10 million amount because only one loan per borrower will be allowed and the money will be distributed on a “first-come, first-serve” basis.

Affiliation rules have not yet received full instruction for the program, and this interim final document notes that the applicability of affiliation (or franchise) rules will be addressed with additional guidance soon.

BRAC has more information on the new guidance here.