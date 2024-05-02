Meet the three finalists for this year’s High Stakes Pitch

Nexus Louisiana has announced the top three finalists for Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week’s High Stakes Pitch Competition next week.

This year’s finalists are Falaya, Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade and SafePush.

Baton Rouge-based Falaya is an online home-selling platform. Previously known as Unlock’d, the company has expanded across the Gulf South. Last year, the company expanded into Texas, Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia.

Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade was born from a four-year-old’s lemonade stand in front of his yard as part of Raising Cane’s National Lemonade Day to help donate money to New Orleans Children’s Hospital. Over the past decade, the brand has grown and Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade can now be found in grocery stores across the Capital Region—as well as in Tiger Stadium.

SafePush, based in New Orleans, is a biomedical product development company that aims to prevent human error and regulate the flow rate of injections.

The final round of the competition will be held on Thursday during BREW, with the winning startup receiving a $100,000 investment prize and a chance to compete for $1 million at the Startup World Cup Grand Finale.