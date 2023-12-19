Local real estate online platform Falaya expands reach to Texas 

Baton Rouge’s Falaya, an online home-selling platform previously known as Unlock’d, has expanded into Texas.

The expansion is part of founder and CEO Barret Blondeau’s efforts to extend the company’s operations across the Southeast and Falaya has obtained all of the licenses necessary from the Texas Real Estate Commission to establish its brokerage in the state.

The move into Texas is the latest expansion for the platform, which also started operating in Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia this year.

Since March 2020, Falaya has helped sell over 350 properties. In February, Falaya launched a mobile app to offer additional resources for its platform users.