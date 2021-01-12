Real estate firm Unlock’d rebrands to Falaya

Unlock’d, a Baton Rouge-based firm that developed its own real estate technology platform, has rebranded to Falaya, the company announced today.

The new name stems from a word familiar to many south Louisianians—Atchafalaya, which is Choctaw for “long river.”

“When we envision how we can transform the real estate buying and selling experience, we see more than simply streamlining a legacy process,” says CEO Barret Blondeau in a prepared statement. “We visualize an experience that moves seamlessly from start to end with efficiency, control, and transparency. Just like water. Or a flowing river.”

Additionally, Blondeau says Falaya is a “memorable word that anyone, in any market, can say, remember and repeat.”

Falaya, under its previous name, was among nine technology startups that advanced to the semifinal round of the annual Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week pitch competition last year.