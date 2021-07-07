Local foundations increased grantmaking, charitable giving in 2020

Local foundations increased their grantmaking as well as its giving to charitable organizations throughout 2020, a phenomenon buoyed by large-scale gifts and support toward pandemic relief.

Though reasons vary, officials with The Huey and Angelina Wilson Foundation, Capital Area United Way and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation all say they paid out more in grants last year than in the year prior.

“A significant portion of the increase can be related to supporting the COVID-19 response in our community,” says David Beach, president and CEO of The Wilson Foundation, which funded 42% more in paid-out grands in 2020 than in 2019. A big reason: The organization’s collaborative effort with the Pennington Foundation and BRAF to fund the governor’s COVID-19 Response Fund, as well as seeding the inaugural 225 Gives event, which ultimately raised $2.8 million that was donated to more than 200 charitable organizations in Baton Rouge.

Moreover, says Beach, The Wilson Foundation benefitted from positive market performance in 2019 and 2020, a trend he expects to continue through the coming year, estimating the foundation will pay out grants to local nonprofits at similar levels as last year.

Meanwhile, CAUW raised more than $10 million in contributions in 2020, including a surprise $5 million gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

“We did well because we were fortunate enough to receive one of the MacKenzie Scott gifts, which put us well above our target, but our campaign for workforce giving was down about 31%, which is a big dropoff from our traditional campaigns,” CAUW President and CEO George Bell says. “The fact that we couldn’t have our traditional in-person events that are usually successful, like our golf tournaments, made it a really challenging fundraising year with our corporate partners.”

Still, CAUW was able to dole out $2.7 million in three-year program grants to 41 nonprofits, fulfilling its second-year commitment to the grant program. The organization also disbursed $445,032 in COVID-19 grant funding, two rounds of ALICE grants totaling $409,000, $318,528 in agency designations and $27,000 in other funding.

BRAF paid out more than $35.88 million in grants last year, a 25% uptick from the previous year.

BRAF President and CEO John Davies says in a prepared statement that much of the increase is the result of donors responding to a pandemic and two hurricanes in Louisiana, with people giving millions to BRAF and to its affiliate in Lake Charles for immediate relief and, ultimately, long-term plans to lessen the needs for future disasters.

The trend is also playing out nationally, Fast Company reports. A flood of donations to support COVID-19 relief and racial justice efforts, coupled with stock market gains, led Americans to give a record $471 billion to charity in 2020, a 3.8% uptick from the previous year.