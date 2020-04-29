Get advice from best-selling author Renee Mauborgne on shaping your company’s future

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-home-order has been extended, but we can see some light at the end of the tunnel for Louisiana’s economy. The state government and local business groups are putting together a game plan for slowly, safely going back to business as usual, but what does that mean for your company’s future?

Business Report is hosting a live webcast May 12, featuring the best-selling author of Blue Ocean Strategy, Renee Mauborgne, and moderated by Business Report Executive Editor JR Ball. In 2019, Mauborgne, along with her colleague W. Chan Kim, was named the #1 Most Influential Business Thinker in the World by Thinkers50.

She is the first woman to occupy the top position on the Thinkers50 list of global thought leaders, and her books are recognized as some of the most iconic and impactful strategy books ever written. Don’t miss this chance to hear from Mauborgne as we navigate the coronavirus crisis.

Live viewing attendance is limited and on a first-come basis on the day of the event. If on May 12 you are not able to view or attend at 8:30 a.m., a recording will be made available via a follow-up email to all registrants. The event, sponsored by Red River Bank, Bernhard Capital Partners and Alliance Safety Council, is free. Register online here.