Downtown bar owners form hospitality group

Eric Carnegie and Chad Hughes, who collectively have stakes in roughly half a dozen restaurants and bars in Baton Rouge, have formed a hospitality group to manage those businesses, the pair announced earlier today.

The group is more than a year in the making, Carnegie says, and will mainly focus on their downtown businesses, which include Happy’s Irish Pub, Bengal Tap Room, Boudreaux & Thibodeaux’s, City Bar and The Register Bar. The group also includes Bumsteers, their recently-opened burger joint on Perkins Road.

Carnegie also pushed back against media reports on the high-profile restaurant and bar closures that occurred over the past year in downtown, adding that he and Hughes aim to continue development and doing business in the area.