    Downtown bar owners form hospitality group

    By
    -

    Eric Carnegie and Chad Hughes, who collectively have stakes in roughly half a dozen restaurants and bars in Baton Rouge, have formed a hospitality group to manage those businesses, the pair announced earlier today.

    The group is more than a year in the making, Carnegie says, and will mainly focus on their downtown businesses, which include Happy’s Irish Pub, Bengal Tap Room, Boudreaux & Thibodeaux’s, City Bar and The Register Bar. The group also includes Bumsteers, their recently-opened burger joint on Perkins Road.

    Carnegie also pushed back against media reports on the high-profile restaurant and bar closures that occurred over the past year in downtown, adding that he and Hughes aim to continue development and doing business in the area.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR