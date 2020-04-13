Don’t miss tomorrow’s webcast with advice from experts on marketing during a crisis 

Keep your business going, gain market share and get a jump on the recovery by joining other Baton Rouge businesses for a free live webcast offering ideas, advice and answers to your questions about marketing during a pandemic.

Tomorrow morning’s webcast, sponsored by Business Report, will feature nationally known marketing and advertising experts Gordon Borrell, Corey Elliott, and Jim Brown from Borrell Associates Inc. They’ll discuss how to manage marketing in times of crisis, and examples of how some businesses actually thrive in difficult times.

Borrell is ranked in the top 2% among Gerson Lehrman Group’s 150,000 consultants worldwide and is quoted frequently in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Ad Age and Forbes.

“These are challenging times for all business owners in our community and we want to help,” says Business Report Publisher Rolfe McCollister. “We hope this information can provide ideas for success.”

The webcast starts at 10 a.m. Register here, and submit questions in advance to questions@businessreport.com