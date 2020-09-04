Correction: Roedel Parsons remains full-service law firm

Roedel Parsons has not disbanded and remains a full-service law firm, contrary to an inaccurate headline in the Friday (Sept. 4) edition of Daily Report AM.

“Roedel Parsons is stronger than ever,” says the firm’s founder, Larry Roedel. “We have a continuing relationship with the Pelican State Partners and we even share clients. Our base of work in Baton Rouge and New Orleans continues to grow. We are open for business as always and we will be here for the next generation. The headline used by the Daily Report is unfortunately incorrect and misleading.”

The story, written by Jeremy Alford, was correct in that the firm’s governmental relations group has left to form its own practice, Pelican State Partners. The headline, however, was factually wrong, as the firm is not disbanding.

Daily Report has updated the headline on the original story and added a correction. Daily Report regrets the error.