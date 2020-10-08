BRG’s Ascension Neighborhood Hospital to open first phase Monday

Baton Rouge General will open the second-floor primary care clinic of its Ascension Neighborhood Hospital on Monday, Oct. 12, marking the first phase of the hospital’s opening.

By mid-November, the 42,500-square-foot hospital—at La. 73 and Interstate 10 in Prairieville—will also open its first floor, which features a 14-bed emergency room and 10 inpatient hospital beds, as well as its OB/GYN, physical therapy and rehab clinics on the second floor. It will provide care for conditions ranging from minor to life threatening like heart attacks and strokes, in addition to lab and imaging services.

“Increasing access is one of our big goals for both primary care and the ER,” BRG spokeswoman Meghan Parrish told Daily Report during a media tour of the facility this morning. “The hope is that this hospital is just a convenient place where Ascension Parish residents can have some physicians close to home instead of having to fight the traffic.”

Officials say the neighborhood hospital—which has been on the drawing board for three years—will provide 24-hour care to the more than 25,000 Ascension residents who traveled to Baton Rouge in 2019 to visit a BRG facility.

Notably absent from the new hospital are waiting rooms. Instead, patients check in when they arrive through the Baton Rouge General app or on-site kiosk and go straight to their exam room, all in an effort to reduce the risk of contracting or spreading illnesses like COVID-19.

Three physicians and two nurse practitioners, some of whom are moving from the physicians’ clinic BRG already has in Prairieville, will staff the primary care operation, with patient visits estimated to range from 15 to 45 minutes.

The $30 million, two-story facility broke ground in early 2019, adding to BRG’s growing footprint outside of Baton Rouge that also include an express urgent care clinic in Dutchtown and internal medicine clinics in Zachary, Livingston and Denham Springs.