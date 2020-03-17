Virus response: Baton Rouge caterer ready to ‘weather out the storm’

The state’s new restrictions on restaurants took effect today, but All Star Catering and Smokin Aces owner Brian Medlin says he’s prepared for just such an emergency.

“We learned a long time ago with situations like this, there’s going to be good months and bad months,” Medlin says. “Financially, we have reserves. We make sure employees never miss a payday.”

With the cyclical nature of the business and the prevalence of natural disasters, Medlin says he’s always had to prepare for the long term. As a result, he’s prepared to “weather out the storm.”

They’re taking the slowed business as an opportunity to clean, plan and refocus.

“If everyone follows the rules, and is smart about it, before you know it, it will all be back to normal,” he says. “We’re planning to be able to shift gears and to adapt as long as we need to. That’s the name of the game.”

After yesterday’s announcement shut down dine-in restaurant service and gatherings of more than 50 people, Medlin says he immediately began to adapt, initially focusing on following guidelines and sanitation measures.

“Sure, we’d love to go to work right now, but we have to follow the guidelines,” he says. “We’ll put that extra time into taking care of employees. … Taking care of the community.”

With event cancellations rolling in left and right, the catering wing is certainly losing a lot of business. But they’re still delivering plate lunches and taking smaller catering calls for the offices still working a semi-regular schedule.

At the Smokin Aces location in Denham Springs, they’re shifting to takeout only, with a possible delivery system on its way.

“Everybody still needs to eat,” Medlin says. “But we want to give back to the community as much as we possibly can.”

He’s offering free meals for kids when their parents come to buy a to-go plate, and is looking at how to help deliver meals to the elderly population who are restricted to their homes.

“Our doors are open for anyone that needs food, that wants to eat,” Medlin says. “It’s really important for us to follow this and make sure we take care of the Denham community.”

Catering and food service already have very tight margins, but that’s reduced to virtually zero with no events to cater. So when there’s an opportunity to save, jump on it, he says.

“I think our margins, they’re just fine, it’s just the timeline,” he says.

Like most businesses in south Louisiana, he’s used to tackling a business interruption from a natural disaster standpoint. Normally, he’d be stepping in to work with the Red Cross, FEMA and GOHSEP to deliver disaster relief meals. But in this situation, when people are asked not to gather in groups, some of those usual methods could cause more harm than good, Medlin says, but he still wants to help the community.

“Two things important to me. If we have a hurricane, pandemic, whatever the situation, I want to make sure we’re financially solid, planning long term, and saving for the future,” Medlin says. “Then, making sure our employees never miss time.”

All Star has a handful of full-time workers, plus dozens of part-time employees that usually pick up catering shifts as a second job.

Even if he can’t give them a full shift of work for that day, Medlin says he still wants to make sure they get their whole paycheck.

