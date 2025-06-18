Episode 29: Jodi Conachen of Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center

For today’s executive, success hinges on more than strategy—it requires the ability to lead with clarity, align teams with purpose, and operate with compassion at every level.

But how do you balance execution with empathy? And what does it take to scale a mission-driven organization while keeping people and performance in sync?

In this episode of Strictly Business, we sat down with Jodi Conachen, chief operating officer of Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, to explore the leadership playbook behind one of Louisiana’s most renowned and rapidly growing health care institutions.

With a unique background in marketing, communications and operations, she shares insight into how strategic communication drives alignment and accountability, approaches for connecting mission to frontline performance, leadership habits that build trust, transparency and resilience and more.

View the episode here.