Incoming freshmen at LSU will move into their dorms starting Wednesday and many are concerned the university’s measures for preventing COVID-19 outbreaks are not strict enough to contain the virus, possibly causing LSU to shut down early again. New policies for residents include no guests, mandatory mask use outside of dorms and showers, increased cleaning for shared spaces and procedures for infected residents and their roommates to quarantine.