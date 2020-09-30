BRAC to close PPE Marketplace, transition it to sell wider range of office supplies

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today announced the closure of its PPE Marketplace on Oct. 1, at which point the marketplace will transition from a strictly PPE operation to include broader office supplies.