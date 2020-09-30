Wednesday, September 30, 2020 CoronavirusInsider BRAC to close PPE Marketplace, transition it to sell wider range of office supplies By Caitie Burkes - September 30, 2020 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today announced the closure of its PPE Marketplace on Oct. 1, at which point the marketplace will transition from a strictly PPE operation to include broader office supplies. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for about $1 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in