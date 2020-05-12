Power Breakfast webcast on the future of South Louisiana industry planned for June 9

American Chemistry Council chief economist Kevin Swift, Danos owner/executive Eric Danos, ExxonMobil refinery manager Gloria Moncada and Jones Walker energy attorney Marjorie McKeithen will headline a free webcast next month tackling the future of South Louisiana industry.

Hosted by Baton Rouge Business Report, the June 9 Power Breakfast webcast replaces a live breakfast event that was postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Those who purchased tickets to the previously scheduled event will receive a refund.

The webcast for leaders in South Louisiana’s growing energy and petrochemical sectors will provide insights into the global economic outlook and implications for Louisiana, the short- and long-term impact of the coronavirus pandemic, navigating regulatory issues, surviving the new offshore reality and more.

The webcast is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 9. Register here. Audience members can submit questions in advance by emailing them to webcast@businessreport.com or during the event via Zoom’s Q&A feature. A recording of the event will be available afterward through 1012industryreport.com and 10/12 Industry Weekly.

THE SPEAKERS

Dr. Thomas Kevin Swift, CBE

Kevin Swift is the chief economist at the American Chemistry Council in Arlington, Virginia. He analyzes markets, energy, trade, tax, and innovation, as well as monitoring business conditions, identifying emerging trends, and assessing the economic and societal contributions of the business of chemistry. Prior to joining the ACC, Dr. Swift held senior-level and executive positions at two major industrial market research consultancies. He started his career at Dow Chemical USA. He is a member of the National Association for Business Economics, Society of Business Economists, the Harvard Discussion Group of Industrial Economists, and the National Business Economics Issues Council.

Eric Danos

Danos Owner/Executive Eric Danos oversees the company’s finance, safety, human resources and land activities. A third-generation owner and member of the Danos Board of Directors, Eric began his career at Danos in 2004 as an operations manager for the international labor division. In 2008, he was promoted to vice president of international and was responsible for all aspects of Danos’ international activities in Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Angola, Cameroon, China and Malaysia. Eric served as executive vice president from 2010 to 2017.

Gloria Moncada

At ExxonMobil in Baton Rouge, Gloria Moncada oversees the nation’s fourth-largest refinery and is the first female to do so. Last year, she was named the first female chair of the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil & Gas Association, Louisiana’s longest-standing trade association representing all aspects of the oil and gas industry for the past 97 years. She has led a diverse career with ExxonMobil, holding roles in technical, operations, maintenance, supply and investor relations from California to Singapore. Before returning to Baton Rouge as refinery manager on Jan. 1, she served as manager of ExxonMobil Americas Crude Optimization in Spring, Texas.

Marjorie McKeithen

As a partner at Jones Walker, Marjorie McKeithen co-chairs the firm’s Energy, Environment & Natural Resources Industry Team. She routinely serves as project counsel for large energy infrastructure projects, including pipelines, LNG and liquefaction facilities, crude oil and hydrocarbon liquids export facilities, hydrocarbon storage facilities (salt dome and depleted reservoir storage), solution-mining facilities, petrochemical and chemical plants and refineries, and commercial saltwater disposal facilities. She also represents a number of energy service companies and renewable energy companies. She currently serves on the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission and serves on the board of the Louisiana Oil & Gas Association.

The event is sponsored by Jones Walker law firm, Cox and LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors.