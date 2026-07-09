IndustryInsider Livingston Parish’s airport gamble begins to pay off By Eileen McClelland - July 9, 2026 FacebookXLinkedinEmailPrint FLYING HIGH: In 2017, Garry Lewis donated 242 acres south of Exit 19 to help launch what is now the Livingston Executive Airport project. A decommissioned F4 Phantom jet like the one he flew off Navy carriers during the Vietnam War sits at the entrance. (Photo by Don Kadair) Livingston is the fastest-growing parish in Louisiana, a designation that carries both pride and pressure. Its population has surged along the Interstate 12 corridor for two decades, driven by familie… Already an INSIDER? Sign in. Already an INSIDER? Sign in