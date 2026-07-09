Livingston Parish’s airport gamble begins to pay off

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FLYING HIGH: In 2017, Garry Lewis donated 242 acres south of Exit 19 to help launch what is now the Livingston Executive Airport project. A decommissioned F4 Phantom jet like the one he flew off Navy carriers during the Vietnam War sits at the entrance. (Photo by Don Kadair)

Livingston is the fastest-growing parish in Louisiana, a designation that carries both pride and pressure. Its population has surged along the Interstate 12 corridor for two decades, driven by familie…


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