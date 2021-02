We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

A massive renewable energy facility planned for the Port of Greater Baton Rouge moved one step closer to reality Wednesday, when the Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry approved a property tax abatement for the project under the Industrial Tax Exemption Program.