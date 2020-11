We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.

Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

Blair Loup, COO and creative director of Gov’t Taco and the Jay Ducote Hospitality Group, is a member of the 2020 class of Forty Under 40.