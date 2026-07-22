Help Business Report recognize the Capital Region’s most charitable companies

Baton Rouge Business Report is building a new ranking of the Capital Region’s most charitable companies—and we want your organization to be part of it.

For our December philanthropy edition, we’re surveying businesses across the region to measure the scale and reach of their corporate giving. Companies will be ranked by their total cash and in-kind donations, creating a first-of-its-kind data set offering a closer look at how the local business community invests in the region it calls home.

The survey will also examine employee volunteer hours, workplace giving, company size and the nonprofit organizations who benefit from their support.

The rankings will appear as part of a broader edition examining philanthropy across the Capital Region, including the growth of corporate foundations and the business strategy behind doing good, as well as companies whose philanthropic strategies offer useful lessons for other business leaders.

To make the ranking as complete and accurate as possible, Business Report is asking companies of all sizes to submit their giving data to help us document the full scale of corporate philanthropy in the Capital Region—and ensure your company’s contributions are counted.

Sign up to be surveyed here. Questions about the survey? Email us at research@businessreport.com.