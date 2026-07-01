How is AI impacting Louisiana companies? Get insights on the next episode of Strictly Business

How much capital investment is going into AI in Louisiana? What percentage of the state’s jobs are considered AI intensive? Which regional occupations are likely to be most impacted by AI? And what is Louisiana’s competitive advantage when it comes to AI?

Those are some of the questions that will be answered when LSU’s Dek Terrell joins the July 15 episode of Strictly Business. Terrell is the director of the LSU Center for Economics. Business & Policy Research, and his team is working on a three-part deep-dive report into the state of AI in Louisiana. The initial report, scheduled to be released in July, will focus on capital investment, AI intensive jobs, regional and industry occupations most likely to be impacted and Louisiana’s competitive advantage. A fall installment will focus more deeply on capital investment, and the final report will explore workforce issues. Its release is slated for January 2027.

Terrell has has spent three decades leading applied research projects focused primarily on improving the lives of the citizens of Louisiana. He grew up in Mississippi and earned a B.S. in Mathematics and Economics from Millsaps College in 1986 and a Ph.D. in Economics from Duke University in 1991. He spent five years on the faculty of Kansas State University before arriving at LSU.

Strictly Business features conversations with Louisiana’s most influential CEOs, entrepreneurs and community leaders, with the goal of providing insights, ideas and inspiration to help you and your business grow. It is sponsored by the East Baton Rouge Parish Library.